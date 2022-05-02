A year ago, the PGA Frisco headquarters site had reached the midpoint stage of construction, and the ground had just been broken on the nearby Omni PGA Frisco Resort.
A year from now, the world will watch as Frisco hosts its first major championship to be played at the new home of golf.
The wheels have begun spinning to get the first championship at the PGA Frisco site ready to go next year. On Monday, the PGA of America announced availability for corporate hospitality packages for the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, which will be played at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco.
"We’re very excited to kind of begin to craft that championship legacy, and this is one of the first milestones along that journey," Championship Director Jason Mengel said.
He said the economic impact will be in the millions.
"And then you look at things like opportunities for Frisco-based companies to come out here and entertain their guests on the fantastic setting," he added. "It’s amazing."
The championship serves as senior golf's most historic major championship, a press release stated. The 2023 championship is slated for May 23-28, 2023.
Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco is scheduled to host 26 championships over 13 years, including two PGA Championships. That includes hosting the 2029 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in 2025 and 2031 as well as the PGA Championship in 2027 and 2034, according to a press release.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
