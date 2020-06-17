Frisco Police Chief David Shilson walked through where the Frisco Police Department stands on the policies outlined in the #8CantWait campaign at the city's Monday town hall meeting on race relations and policing.
The campaign is a project by activist group Campaign Zero. The campaign website says restrictive use of force policies can reduce police violence and outlines the following eight policies.
Banning chokeholds and strangleholds
Shilson said the department has never taught the tactic in his 18 years with the department, and it is not currently an approved tactic. The only time a chokehold or stranglehold would be appropriate would be if the officer was fighting for his life, Shilson said.
George Floyd, a black man, died in police custody in May after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes. The officer has since been fired and charged with murder and manslaughter.
“What you saw in Minneapolis would never be approved by this police department, and we have several different policies that actually prohibit that practice,” Shilson said.
Requiring de-escalation
Shilson said de-escalation is incorporated into multiple aspects of training. He also mentioned being able to de-escalate situations that involve someone with a mental illness.
“We know that communication’s one of the most important tools in our toolbox in law enforcement,” Shilson said, “and so certainly that’s been something that we have focused heavily on as a department.”
He said the department has invested in having members trained in de-escalation and to become instructors in de-escalation techniques.
Requiring a warning before shooting
“So this is very situational,” Shilson said. “It’s not something that we can put in policy that you have to give a warning before using deadly force for obvious reasons.”
An absolute policy on a warning before shooting can put members of the force and members of the public at risk, he said. Shilson used the example of an active shooter situation.
“That wouldn’t be a situation where you would want an officer to have to give a warning, because you’re trying to protect lives as quick as you can,” he said.
Exhausting all alternatives before shooting
Shilson said the department calls their policy a “response to resistance policy” rather than a “use of force policy.”
“One of the first lines to our response to resistance policy is that we value the sanctity of human life,” he said, “and so from that end, we certainly, our officers, they don’t start their shifts wanting to use deadly force against anybody.”
Shilson said the majority of law enforcement never has to use deadly force in the line of duty, but when deadly force is required, it’s used as a last resort. He said they have policies detailing when those measures are appropriate.
“But we certainly do make every attempt to exhaust all other options available before we have to go to a deadly force situation,” he said.
Duty to intervene
Shilson said the department has “duty to intervene” language in its policy.
“I’m happy to say that just last week, we even clarified that further,” he said.
The department put in more specific language to further clarify that officers are obligated to intervene in something that is outside law or policy no matter their rank, Shilson said. In a video on the duty to intervene presented at the meeting, Shilson said being a rookie officer was no excuse for a lack of intervention.
“It’s an expectation when you get sworn in as an officer that if you see something outside of policy or law, no matter experience or rank, that you step in and you do something to stop what’s going on,” Shilson said.
Banning shooting at moving vehicles
Shilson said it has always been policy to not allow for shooting at moving vehicles unless there is a deadly force situation. He used the example of terrorist attacks where vehicles are used as weapons.
“That might be something that we would authorize deadly force at a moving vehicle, but it has never been in our policy to shoot from a moving vehicle or at a moving vehicle unless it’s a deadly force situation,” he said.
Requiring a use of force continuum
A use of force continuum, as explained by the National Institute of Justice, involves policies that lay out an "escalating series of actions an officer can take to resolve a situation." The campaign calls for a continuum that limits the most severe use of force to the most extreme situations and that has clear restrictions on using each police weapon and tactic, according to the campaign website.
Shilson said the department has always had a use of force continuum, and that it has evolved over time. For example, officers have since begun to carry tasers, he said, which has been incorporated into the continuum.
“Everything from just an officer simply being there all the way up to deadly force, we do have a continuum for use of force,” he said. “Always have.”
Requiring comprehensive reporting
Shilson said the department does comprehensive reporting, and that every use of force done in the department is reviewed up the chain of command. The department also has a response to resistance review committee and publishes an annual report.
In 2019, Shilson said the department answered over 128,000 calls for service. Out of those calls, Shilson said the department used some level of force in 400.
“So from a percentage standpoint, you’re talking about less than 1 percent, which I think is a testament to our officers’ ability to communicate, de-escalate things and respond with proper training that they’ve been trained to do,” Shilson said.
