While Frisco ISD’s enrollment numbers for kindergarten decreased by 5% this year, its pre-K program enrollment increased by over 50%.
That increase comes on the heels of the program’s first year providing full-day pre-K services.
Had the program not transitioned to a full-day service, the district’s pre-K program would likely have seen the same drop that kindergarten enrollment saw, said Melissa Ellis, FISD’s assistant director of Early Childhood Instruction.
“But because of the full-day programming and still your trust moving forward with the program, we achieved more than a 50% increase in enrollment, and so we just cannot even imagine what next year’s going to look like,” Ellis told members of the FISD Board of Trustees on Monday.
Based on data from 2017-2018, the district found that it had been serving just 47% of students who were eligible for its pre-K services. That meant the district was “missing” roughly 400 students, Ellis said.
She said one main reason parents couldn’t access the program was that the half-day model had presented scheduling and finance concerns. In addition, there had been just one central location serving the whole district.
“We’ve got a pretty large district, and so for some families, the distance was just too great,” Ellis said, “And so we wanted to make sure we did what it took to reach more of our kiddos.”
Starting in the 2020-21 school year, the district used nine total campuses to provide pre-K services, including eight elementary schools and the Early Childhood School. Four of the pre-K sections provided this year were bilingual.
The district now has 46 “regular” pre-K teachers and four total bilingual pre-K teachers. FISD Special Programs Director Pam Orr said new team members came from a variety of educational backgrounds.
“We had some teachers who were brand new to the profession, we had some new to FISD who came to us with prior pre-K experience or experience in other grade levels, and we also had some existing Frisco ISD teachers who taught other grade levels who moved to pre-K this year,” she said.
As of Monday, the district had 877 children enrolled for its full-day pre-K program, a number met with applause during the FISD Board of Trustees meeting Monday. That number constituted an increase of roughly 300 students compared to the same time last year. Class sizes average to about 17 children per class, with 52% of pre-K students attending for face-to-face learning and 48% online.
“We’re making great headway on those 400-something babies that we’re missing,” Ellis said Monday. “So we are so excited to be able to be serving more of our kids and serving them well.”
With eyes on next year, Ellis said some changes are in the works, including a new bilingual section to accommodate growth and transitioning some pre-K sections to other campuses. That means 11 total campuses will serve pre-K students next year, she said.
“We planned for this year, we could accommodate up to 1,100, and even with COVID, we’re excited that we hit that 877 today,” Ellis told board members, "and, listen, I had two more that we’re processing to get enrolled to get started by Monday, and so they’re still coming in even for this year.”
Orr added that over 220 families have shown an interest in re-registering for next year.
“So we are off to a great start even before registration opens,” she said.
Pre-K registration for the 2021-22 school year opens April 19.
Board member Dynette Davis spoke in favor of the expanded program.
“It really contributes to their social development, which is totally necessary in our schools today, as well as their academic readiness,” she said. “Thank you so much for making this full time.”
