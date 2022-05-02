There are a number of reasons a Fortune 100 company might want to create 2,000 jobs in Frisco.
For the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association, those factors included a top-notch school district, a selection of amenities and a good place for employees to live and work, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said.
"They were looking for a community that they could grow with, and we’ve still got a lot of growth ahead of us," he said.
On Wednesday, the outlook for Frisco's future economy took a giant step upward as the office of Gov. Greg Abbott announced that TIAA would be opening a corporate center in Frisco. The center is expected to bring 2,000 jobs, $58 million in capital investment and, according to Frisco Economic Development President Jason Ford, potentially $1 billion in economic impact over the next 15-20 years. The company is also expected to become the largest employer in Frisco.
In a statement, TIAA announced plans to move into a 15-story, 500,000-square-foot office tower at The Star. Plans are to eventually move employees from the company's Lewisville office to the Frisco location. Construction on the building begins this summer, according to the Frisco EDC. TIAA said it planned to bring the additional 2,000 jobs into the area by the end of 2029.
Ford said bringing in TIAA took over two years of working with the company to make a case for Frisco.
"Very early on, the company recognized that Frisco, being the high-growth city it is, is very proactive in how we plan," Ford said.
He added that the company wanted Frisco to demonstrate how it approached long-term planning to make sure it could accommodate the company's future employees, executives, clients and partners. That included infrastructure, talent sourcing, diversity inclusivity and public safety, among other topics Ford said.
Cheney said TIAA loved the vibrancy of Frisco's community.
"They loved the diversity in our community, especially in our elected leadership, but that we were forward-thinking, very much kind of fit the mold and vision that they have as a company as well, so just on alignment of those values," he said. "But we also have an abundance of workforce here and talent here in our community, in our region, that will help fill these jobs that they’re creating here in Frisco."
Abbott's office stated that TIAA would be receiving a Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $18 million and a Veteran Created Job Bonus of $19,000.
"This project will be much more than just about the jobs," Ford said. "We truly believe it’s going to be about the long term partnerships that they establish with our workforce and our education partners, with our public safety officials, and I could go on and on about the numerous opportunities that this company will have to connect and become a part of the fabric of our community for many many years to come."
