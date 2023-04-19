On a cloudy morning in Frisco’s downtown Rail District, a collection of Frisco community members gathered in front of the pop of color depicting Dolly Parton in mural form. Peppered in the crowd were cowboy hats, a feather boa and lots and lots of pink.
At 9 a.m. sharp, they posed for some photos.
It was all a part of an initiative to get Dolly Parton to Frisco’s downtown Rail District- specifically to see a mural that depicts her. The mural, created by artist Patrick Ganino, is located on the side of Apple Boulevard Boutique on 7th Street, and it was the focus of all operations on Wednesday morning.
And it all started with an idea from two local Dolly Parton fans.
When the news broke that the Academy of Country Music Awards would be hosted in Frisco, Sherrie Salas and Lisa Kirby got to talking. The two were lifelong Dolly Parton fans and knew she had hosted the ACM Awards last year. The two also knew from a previous local event that there was a downtown Frisco mural that paid homage to the country icon.
“We were like, ‘We’re going to go down and take our pictures, just in hoping that she will be announced as a host,’” Kirby said.
Sure enough, on March 29, the ACM Awards announced that Parton would be co-hosting with Garth Brooks. Now, Frisco is looking to welcome the host to the Rail District.
“We wanted her to come down and see that we are a thriving, really music friendly city as well,” Kirby said.
The initiative comes weeks after comedy legend Chevy Chase visited the Rail District, making appearances at local stops like Didi’s Downtown, Atrium Salon and Studio and Countdown 2 Escape.
“And we were just thinking, ‘Why can’t we just ask Dolly to come scoot on over downtown?’” Salas said.
The Wednesday event featured attendance from Frisco Chamber of Commerce representatives, Rail District Merchants and two city council members.
“This is the power of community engagement. There was a small group of women who said, ‘We want to get Dolly here,’ and then they started gathering people together. And this is how change happens,” said City Council Member Angelia Pelham. “Sometimes we think change is about some big strategic initiative. A lot of times it’s just about letting people know, ‘If you believe in something, let’s get together and show people we believe in it.’”
City Council Member Tammy Meinershagen also attended the Wednesday gathering.
“It is so much fun to watch people come together and unite around a musical cause,” she said. “And we’re so excited to have Dolly Parton come to Frisco.”
But make no mistake: Frisco has a message for Parton.
“Dolly, you are the queen of hearts and the queen of Frisco’s hearts,” Meinershagen said. “Please, come and take your photo in front of the mural.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
