Alana Matthews

Alana Matthews came to Frisco to work with the Dallas Stars, and she hasn't left since. Matthews has since become the founder of Alautus Clothing Company, a women's custom clothing company inspired by her time as an executive in professional sports.

She is also Chief Operating Officer of G8RTech, an applied sciences sports equipment company. Matthews previously served as general counsel with the Dallas Stars Hockey Club. 

