Alana Matthews came to Frisco to work with the Dallas Stars, and she hasn't left since. Matthews has since become the founder of Alautus Clothing Company, a women's custom clothing company inspired by her time as an executive in professional sports.
She is also Chief Operating Officer of G8RTech, an applied sciences sports equipment company. Matthews previously served as general counsel with the Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am a mom to three boys and have a wonderful husband, Grant. An avid reader, and highly intrinsically motivated person. I love high quality craftmanship and competition. I am someone who wants to be in the game. I am relentlessly resourceful and always optimistic.
What brought you to Frisco?
My role with the Dallas Stars first brought me to Frisco. The Dallas Stars have their executive offices and practice rink in Frisco. I realized how wonderful Frisco was after I started working with the Stars, and I have not left!
How did you get to be with the Dallas Stars?
The former Stars CEO used to say that I “politely and persistently recruited myself to the team,” and I love that characterization. I built a network of sports professionals while a law student and a young lawyer and one of those informational meetings turned into an interview. The Dallas Stars were not hiring at the time, but I convinced them to bring me on as a young lawyer as the team’s in house counsel. My role expanded very quickly after, and within four years I was promoted to Executive Vice President responsible for all Operations and General Counsel.
What was the best part of your experience with the Dallas Stars?
It is hard to pick the best part. I had so many great learnings during my time with the organization. If I had to pick one, I would say the responsibility and opportunity to lead people and rebuild departments within the organization was my favorite. I learned so much in my role as the head lawyer, but learning through observation and then application from leaders like our GM Jim Nill was an incredible opportunity. I learned so much about leadership, consistency and the value of putting in the work.
What made you want to start your own company?
It has always been my goal to start and build my own company. My time with the Stars gave me great education on company building and leadership. This experience helped me cross over from law to business executive.
What has been the most surprising start about starting Alautus?
The pace, the intensity, and how hard it is for me to manage my time. Starting a company is all-encompassing. I can get going and not look up for hours. There is no “off the clock.” I absolutely love every minute, and it does not feel like work. It truly is mission-driven to serve women, to inject beauty into the world and spread confidence. I love how willing women are to help other women succeed. It has been so wonderful to dress, support and serve change-making women.
What advice do you have for someone starting their own business?
Plan for the unexpected, find a way to manage the stress, and persist. I find also that starting a business with my kids being so young is really wonderful in that it helps ground my perspective and makes me very efficient with my time.
How did you get involved with G8RTech?
The Executive Chairman, Jason Hogg, is a friend and mentor of mine. He reached out to ask for my help with a few items given my background in clothing and professional sports. Once I heard the brilliance of the G8RSkin, the mission to reduce the risk of concussions in sports and met all the people involved, it was an opportunity I could not pass up.
What is a normal day like for you?
After getting my three boys off to school I like to dive into deep thinking work in the morning when I have the most energy. We have standing calls for Alautus, standing calls for G8RTech, and it is usually a fast-paced day utilizing every minute until it is time to pick up the kids. We have quality time with the boys and then back to work after the kids go to bed. I try to sneak in a quick workout during the day and listen to a morning meditation or the Founders Podcast every morning.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
This is such a hard question! I listen to Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj when I need to reinforce my power mindset. My day-to-day theme song would be a classical cover of a pop song. The soundtrack from the "Bridgerton" series on Netflix is phenomenal.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Both! I am up early to get things done before the kids get up and get them off to school and I always catch up on things after they go to bed.
What do you want your legacy to be?
First and foremost, my children and my role as a mother are my most important legacy. I want to be known a loving mother who raised kind and curious children and a devoted partner to my husband, Grant. After that, I hope to be someone who relentlessly pursues their dreams, tackles challenges with self-assuredness, and adds beauty to the world.
