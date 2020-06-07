Serenity Mcpherson, 16, went beyond joining a peaceful protest and march. She organized one.
As a result, Eldorado Parkway once again was filled with peaceful protestors gathering to walk after the death of George Floyd. The same road had hosted a previous protest on June 1, one week after Floyd's death.
“I just felt that another one needed to happen, because one is not enough,” Mcpherson said. “We need multiple for it to change, or nothing’s going to change. If you’re not speaking, nothing is going to change.”
Attendees walked up to Dallas Parkway before turning back and returning to the pavilion at the Warren Sports Complex.
Chants with the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery joined other calls including “Get your knee off my neck” and “Black Lives Matter” in an extended chorus Saturday afternoon. Horns honked and arms raised out of passing car windows on the other side of the road as protestors walked in the right lane of the road.
Before the march began, Karen White, owner of Oasis Accents in Frisco, spoke to the crowd at the pavilion. She recounted an interaction she said she had with a man over Facebook.
“He was essentially saying ‘Why are we having another protest in Frisco? There are no black men getting killed in Frisco,’” White said.
She gave the man the pseudonym of “Scott.”
“I pretty much said, ‘Scott, with all due respect, racism comes in lots of different forms,’” she said. “‘There’s a spectrum, and it starts with racial bias.’”
White said everyone could take an opportunity to think about the racial stereotypes and biases they held.
“Break them,” she said. “All black people are not alike. We own businesses. We’re part of your community. That’s a small step that we can take. Change your racial bias.”
Machelle Foster, apostle and certified master coach, spoke to the crowd after giving a prayer. Foster is the leader of Transformational Ministries of Anna.
“Notice I have a shirt on that says ‘Unveil the mask,’” Foster said. “This is my sign. Because the spirit of fear is a mask. Racism is a mask. Discrimination is a mask. Violence is a mask, and until we all stand on one accord, we will all somehow still wear a mask.”
After the march, protestors were invited to speak in the complex pavilion for an open mic.
“The open mic was phenomenal,” said Shanna Csikortos, Mcpherson’s mother. “I think there was some healing in this for us.”
Csikortos said she was proud of her daughter. She also stressed the importance of dialogue.
“Racism is very much alive in the Frisco community,” Csikortos said. “Racism is alive in the Little Elm community. Racism is alive in the Prosper community. Racism is alive all over Collin County, and the only way we get through it is to talk about it. We have to have these difficult conversations.”
Frisco Councilman John Keating attended the event. He said having another protest allowed people to have a second chance at participating, to meet new people and to hear the message while it was fresh.
“I think it shows the resilience not only of the people, but of the message as well,” he said.
Csikortos said voting was next.
“We keep moving forward and we push change through policies, and we push change through voting,” she said, “and we’re going to go out there and we’re going to make the changes that we want our kids to see.”
