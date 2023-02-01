With an ice storm warning extending through 9 a.m. Thursday, the city of Frisco is keeping residents up to speed on winter weather information.
"Widespread icing on bridges and overpasses as well as surface streets is expected with travel significantly impacted," the city's website states. "There is a low chance of some downed power-lines and tree damage due to ice."
The city's website has a page of winter weather resources at friscotexas.gov/weather. The city has said that trash and recycling will not be collected today. Trash collection is slated to resume Thursday. More details are at this link. Recycling, yard waste, and bulk collections will all be pushed to regularly-scheduled collection days next week starting on Monday, Feb. 6, the city website states.
The city of Frisco has seven sanding routes, which can be seen at this link
The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for US 380, FM 423, Preston Road, Main Street FM 720 (between Preston and Custer) and Custer Road.
The North Texas Tollway Authority is responsible for the Dallas North Tollway and SH 121, and city crews will be tending to Dallas Parkway frontage roads. The NTTA is also responsible for SH 121.
With the 2023 election filing period currently open, the city has addressed City Council candidate packet filing on its weather page. Through 5 p.m. Feb. 2, candidates should email citysec@friscotexas.gov to schedule an appointment with the City Secretary to submit an application for a place on the May 2023 ballot. The city has said normal office hours will resume at 8 a.m. on Friday Feb. 3.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.