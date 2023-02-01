frisco ice file.jpg

File photo of a public works vehicle from February 2022. 

 Courtesy of city of Frisco / Facebook

With an ice storm warning extending through 9 a.m. Thursday, the city of Frisco is keeping residents up to speed on winter weather information.   

"Widespread icing on bridges and overpasses as well as surface streets is expected with travel significantly impacted," the city's website states. "There is a low chance of some downed power-lines and tree damage due to ice."

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

