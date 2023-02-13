Nico Estévez 1
For Nico Estévez, the opportunity to coach FC Dallas meant coming to Frisco. He was named the eighth full-time head coach in club history on Dec. 2, 2021. 

FC Dallas, one of the founding clubs in Major League Soccer in 1996, will open the 2023 season on the road against rival Houston on Saturday, Feb. 18. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, FC Dallas will hold its season home opener against Minnesota United at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

