For Nico Estévez, the opportunity to coach FC Dallas meant coming to Frisco. He was named the eighth full-time head coach in club history on Dec. 2, 2021.
FC Dallas, one of the founding clubs in Major League Soccer in 1996, will open the 2023 season on the road against rival Houston on Saturday, Feb. 18. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, FC Dallas will hold its season home opener against Minnesota United at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.
Previously, Estévez worked with U.S. Soccer as an assistant coach for the U.S. Men’s National Team. He has over 22 years of coaching experience, including time in Spain’s La Liga and Major League Soccer.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I'm Nico Estévez, 43 years old. A dad of two kids and husband of a wife and a soccer coach.
What brought you to Frisco?
The opportunity to coach FC Dallas brought me and my family to Frisco.
What is your earliest soccer-related memory?
The one that I always have in my mind is when I was a kid and my dad went with me to do a trial for the school team. I was training with these other kids, and I made the team. This is one of my best soccer memories that I have.
What keeps you coaching?
It's two things: every sports person, like me, has that competitive drive of wanting to win. And the other side is trying to implement and create an identity that make the difference in the United States and MLS.
What are some of your favorite moments on the field?
I will say every moment when the fans and the players are connected and when you see the fans excited because we scored a goal or we came back from a deficit. I think those moments where the players and the fans celebrate are my favorite ones.
What is a normal day like for you?
I start early in the morning, going to the office and stopping by to grab a coffee. When I arrive to the office, I get changed, get ready, go through the coaching session and finalize the details of the day’s training session. I might have meetings with individual players, with the team or staff. We prepare the video clips and watch them to present to the players.
Training normally follows that. After the training session, we see how the things are. We review the training and start to prepare for the next day’s training. And I might have other things to do like media availability or a meeting with a different department. Then I go home, spend time with my family and have dinner with them. Depending on the day, I might have to pick my son or my daughter from dance or from soccer practice and do a little bit of that. At the end of the night, I always like to watch a TV show with my wife before we go to bed, and that's it.
Where in Frisco is your favorite place to spend time and why?
Well, if I have to think about a place, home is my favorite place, because I spend a lot of time outside of home and travel a lot. I feel really relaxed and spend time with my family and sometimes with friends who come by our house.
We like to explore, we like to find places in Frisco. We like to go to have brunch in different places, we like to have dinner in new places. It is not just like one place. We like to explore and know more about what Frisco can give to us and spend time with the family.
Do you have a favorite coffee shop in Frisco?
Yes, Lemma Coffee Shop.
Why is that your favorite place?
The coffee is pretty great. It's close by the stadium, walking distance and helps me walk little bit and disconnect. And the people there are very friendly and they know already what I'm ordering every single time and I don't have to even order.
if you had to choose a pump up song for yourself, what would it be?
Wow. I don't know, one that has power and has intensity and brings the fans. I will say sometimes that the one that I use to put myself in a good spot is "Viva la Vida" by Coldplay. And this will be one of the ones that I will choose.
Are you an early bird or night owl?
I think I'm both but when I was younger, I was a night owl. I still can go late in the night. But the thing is, because of my job, I have to wake up very, very early. Now I'm more like an early bird.
Tell our readers something about yourself that they would never guess to be true.
Maybe they don't know that I was a teacher before I was a coach and I was able to work in both fields. Being a teacher is in my family. My dad and my mom are teachers. My brother is a teacher and also a big part of my family are teachers.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want to create a culture in a club where everyone feels good and can express who they are, but also have high expectations for themselves. A club that works hard but also can find moments to have fun.
