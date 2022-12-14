It’s not difficult to feel the potential of what is to come when you step off the elevator onto the 10th floor of 17 Cowboys Way in Frisco.
Among the blank canvas of concrete and bare bones of a building under construction, Megan Crespi maps out what the site will look like roughly one year from now: an exit from the elevators will lead to the welcome center and concierge services; an innovation center will stand nearby and will be glass enclosed so as to make it visible from the lobby; another spot is the site of a future board room; one area is destined to be a gathering area for lunch and events. Another spot will function with a co-working layout supporting a hybrid working model. One area will host a training site.
They’re all pieces of a puzzle that will make up Comerica Bank’s Frisco-based business and innovation hub at The Star.
“As we did a study on where people live and where people are working and the kinds of things we most want to do into the future, it became very clear to us that north Dallas was attractive,” said Crespi, who serves as chief operations and technology officer with Comerica.
Comerica announced in September that it would be opening the hub in Frisco with expectations to host about 300 personnel from a variety of teams over three floors in the building. Comerica will also have retail space on the multi-tenant building’s first floor, which will support a banking center, customer entertainment and a community resource center, according to a press release. The hub will act as a compliment to the company’s headquarters in downtown Dallas.
“As we looked at our footprint markets, which are Michigan, Texas, California, Florida and Arizona, we really thought a lot about, ‘Hey where should we stand up a hub for innovation?’” Crespi said. “We thought really long and hard about our headquarters market here in Dallas and identified that Frisco would be a great location for us to tap into a talent market that’s thriving, a market for software and services and innovation that we think by just being colocated will provide a lot of the energy and synergy for what we want to do going forward.”
The hub is expected to open between late 2023 and early 2024.
“This is going to bring just a lot of the organic innovation that we’ve been excited about,” said Gloria Salinas, vice president with the Frisco Economic Development Corporation. “It’s really hard to create innovation ecosystems. It’s something that really has to happen naturally. I think our large corporate base has kind of spurred that. Additionally, our tech talent here in Frisco is really kind of what’s propelling companies to make the decision to go ahead and invest here and be here. They want to be next to the talent.”
Take a look at the site of Comerica's future business and innovation hub in Frisco
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.