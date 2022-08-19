The North Texas Tollway Authority has shared details about a project that will soon be under construction on the Dallas North Tollway between US 380 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
The NTTA will work to add a fourth line in each direction on the Dallas North Tollway between the two major thoroughfares. The project is slated to begin this month with an expected 2025 completion date, weather permitting.
The project also includes ramp and intersection improvements.
“These DNT improvements show NTTA’s commitment to meeting the mobility demands of a rapidly-expanding North Texas,” said Elizabeth Mow, NTTA assistant executive director of infrastructure, in a press release.
According to the press release, speed limits between Eldorado Parkway and PGA Parkway will be lowered from 70 mph to 60 mph.
Crews recently began setting construction signs through the corridor, and temporary barriers are being placed to create work zones, according to a presentation provided by the NTTA.
“Drivers are asked to stay alert to changing conditions, reduced speed limits and to watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zone during construction on the DNT in Frisco,” the NTTA stated.
