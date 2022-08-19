road construction
The North Texas Tollway Authority has shared details about a project that will soon be under construction on the Dallas North Tollway between US 380 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway.

The NTTA will work to add a fourth line in each direction on the Dallas North Tollway between the two major thoroughfares. The project is slated to begin this month with an expected 2025 completion date, weather permitting.

