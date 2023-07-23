The Star in Frisco will host a showing of "Minions: The Rise Of Gru" at Movie Night presented by Monument Realty on Wednesday, July 26th.
Showtime starts at 7 p.m. on Tostitos Championship Plaza.
Attendees can bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the movie. The event is free to attend.
Friday Night Summer Movie Series at PGA Frisco
PGA Frisco will host the next installment of its Friday Night summer movie series on Friday, July 28 with a showing of "Sing."
The event is free and runs from 8-10 p.m.
Attendees are invited to bring blankets. Lawn chairs will not be permitted.
Movie concessions will be available, and sweet treats will be at Margaret’s Cones & Cups. The Dance Floor and The Swing will also be available for play.
Keep Frisco beautiful
Frisco's parks and recreation department is hosting a Workday Wednesday during which volunteers can help keep Frisco litter free.
The July 26 event will take place at Beavers Bend Park (5011 Legacy Drive).
Attendees should wear outdoor clothing and footwear that’s best for trekking through the Texas wilderness. Pants, long sleeves, bug spray, sunscreen, and closed-toed shoes are highly recommended. Volunteers should also bring their cell phone, water, and snacks.
In addition to registering on Eventbrite (tinyurl.com/3vsx6wyz), anyone 14 years of age or older needs to sign up as a volunteer on the city's Better Impact site at tinyurl.com/3fuc84rf. Minors must be accompanied by a supervising adult and attendees under the age of 14 must fill out an on-site waiver to participate.
2023 Premier Lacrosse League
The biggest lacrosse weekend in the Lone Star State comes to The Star July 29-30. Eight teams. Four games.
Events include:
5 p.m. July 29 – Atlas Lacrosse Club vs. Chrome Lacrosse Club
7:30 p.m. July 29 – Cannons Lacrosse Club vs. Redwoods Lacrosse Club
2 p.m. July 30 – Waterdogs Lacrosse Club vs. Archers Lacrosse Club
4:30 p.m. July 30 – Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club vs. Chaos Lacrosse Club
