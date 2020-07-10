As rising second-grader Brooks Dunagan can tell you, it takes less time to pick flags up from the ground than to put them in.
The Frisco resident did both before and after Independence Day weekend as part of his flag-planting business, which raised $350 for the Frisco Police Department.
“There was a lot of bad stuff that happened with the police over the last few months in our country, and I wanted to make them feel good, not bad,” Brooks said, “and I think they feel like right now that people do not believe in them that much. But they really do.”
Brooks’s business offered a flag planting service to homes in the area. The idea was to give Brooks experience knocking on doors, introducing himself and presenting his cause, mother Courtney said.
“We just thought, ‘20 yards in the neighborhood, that'll be awesome,’” she said.
What started with a paper flyer and door-to-door visits quickly became a popular effort after a community member posted Brooks’s flyer on social media. Soon after, Courtney was inundated with messages from restaurants and other neighborhoods looking to support the business. Some people even donated to his cause without asking for flags in return, Courtney said.
“Usually it's bad news and kind of a lot of negativity out there,” she said. “This was one positive thing that I felt like Frisco really latched onto.”
Brooks ended up planting 450 flags. Courtney found herself ordering another batch of 50 flags online every day. Eventually, she said, they realized they could only get so many flags in before the holiday and had to start turning people away.
But they don’t think the project will stop there.
Brooks and Courtney have started discussing the idea of a similar project for Labor Day and other flag holidays on the calendar. Courtney said they might look into starting a 501(c)(3) organization.
For Brooks, that would mean helping other organizations beyond the police department.
“I need to do the hospitals when the coronavirus is on, but when it's over, I'll have to do the fire department or something,” he said.
“So maybe we rotate it,” his mother adds.
The Frisco Police Department’s Facebook page shared a picture of Brooks’s flyer, thanking him for his project. On July 2, Frisco Police Chief David Shilson announced in a tweet that Brooks had been given a Chief’s Challenge coin.
When members of the Frisco Police Department came to give Brooks his award, they told him he was doing a great thing for the community and to keep it up.
“[That] makes me want to do like 1,000 more houses,” Brooks said.
