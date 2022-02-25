Today

Sun and clouds mixed. High 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Patchy freezing drizzle possible early. Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.