A group of 7th grade youth basketball players from ProSkills National (2027) and the North Dallas and Frisco surrounding area will be headed to a national tournament in Knoxville, Tenn., on March 11-13, 2022. 

This group were the winners of the regional championship of the Southwest Regional, Women Basketball Hall of Fame, and the Ladies Call to Ball tournament. 

The national tourney in March will be televised.

The team head coach is Coach (Zo) Lindsey Hughey, ProSkills National (2027), and Coach Taylor. The team members are listed below, #1 Charlotte Calvin, #3 Adrianna Drake, #11 Diya Ahluwalia, #12 Kayli Kellogg, #13 Samantha Everidge, #24 Patience Simmons, #25 Kayden Heberle, and #54 Elizabeth Pittman.

