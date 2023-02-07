Frisco officials have tabled a zoning vote on a proposed kids-focused Universal theme park for future consideration on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
On Jan. 11, Universal Parks and Resorts announced plans for a proposed immersive theme park aimed at children under age 10. At the time, a representative with the company said Universal had recently purchased land on the east side of the Dallas North Tollway, just north of Panther Creek Parkway. The proposed park would be part of the Fields development in Frisco, if approved.
Frisco’s Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council gathered at the council chambers on Feb. 7 for a special called joint meeting. The meeting agenda included a request for a specific use permit for a theme park.
“The applicant has been working with staff to address staff comments and at this time the city is awaiting additional information from the applicant,” a city memo regarding the permit stated. “To allow the applicant additional time to work with staff on the request and provide the additional information, staff requests this item be tabled to a special called meeting of the Planning & Zoning Commission on February 21, 2023, after conducting the public hearing as noticed.”
The meeting included input from more than 10 speakers, and there was both support and opposition expressed for the proposed project.
The Planning and Zoning commission voted unanimously to table an item regarding the permit and to continue the public hearing to a Feb. 21 meeting. Following that vote, the City Council took no action on an item regarding the permit.
“I do want to again reiterate thanks to the public who came here to speak on both sides of the issue and share your feedback,” Mayor Jeff Cheney said. “The process over the last month has led to many refinements in the development and taking into considerations of the neighborhood and the surrounding areas, and those are going to continue over the next couple of weeks.”
Cheney said the city will be putting out additional information regarding the proposed project. That includes sharing additional traffic study information as well as crime statistics and analysis.
“The traffic study is built based on full buildout of the park, and it’s based on full buildout of the entire development in the area,” Cheney said. “So it is planning out traffic patterns kind of over the next few decades as far as how those planning processes go.”
Another public hearing regarding the item is slated for Feb. 21.
