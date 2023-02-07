Universal vote.jpg

Frisco officials voted Tuesday to table a decision on a zoning request for a Universal theme park in Frisco. 

 Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

Frisco officials have tabled a zoning vote on a proposed kids-focused Universal theme park for future consideration on Tuesday, Feb. 21. 

On Jan. 11, Universal Parks and Resorts announced plans for a proposed immersive theme park aimed at children under age 10. At the time, a representative with the company said Universal had recently purchased land on the east side of the Dallas North Tollway, just north of Panther Creek Parkway. The proposed park would be part of the Fields development in Frisco, if approved. 

