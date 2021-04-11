Geoff Gray
Little Elm Town Council, District 5
Occupation: VP at Bankers Bank
Number of years in the town: 2.5 years
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
The biggest challenge for District 5 is the division of its boundaries as a result of Lake Lewisville, highways, and surrounding city limits. It is difficult to bring the district together and have the town feel as one. If elected, I would propose that several council meetings, town hall meetings and other special events are held in different areas of our town so everyone feels they can participate and assist with making Little Elm an even better place to live. This would also reconnect the town with equal representation and equal access to special events.
What is Little Elm’s biggest need?
Little Elm does not have business/corporate parks, which makes it difficult for local restaurants and specialty businesses to survive because there is not a lunch crowd or foot traffic in the afternoon. One of our biggest needs is to attract businesses so people have a reason to visit the town of Little Elm. We are off to a great start with the beach, water park and the upcoming hotel and we need to keep the momentum going by making it a destination choice. With people buying and attending special events in Little Elm comes increased revenues for the town. We can use these revenues to improve our roads, landscapes, schools and town facilities. We can also add parks and common areas.
What are your ideas to make Little Elm more inclusive?
Have a community cultural event to learn about the diverse cultures that reside in Little Elm.
More marketing for special events such as text messages, recorded calls, etc.
Communication for the facilities – ensuring everyone knows about the Senior Center and the recreation center.
More Community events such as food drives, clean up Little Elm event, more family events, etc.
Increased accessibility – work with the school district to have a school bus available during the summer months. Hire an employee during the summer to pick up and drop off people to the town amenities, such as the Lakefront beach, the Cove, senior and recreational center and the library. If successful, this offer could be expanded beyond the summer.
If we create a hometown feeling, people will feel included.
What are your priorities as Little Elm continues to develop, especially on the west side?
My priorities for the west side of Little Elm are to ensure the roads are adequate and a fire station and police sub-station are built to establish public safety services. With my experience in living in a new development on the east side of town, I know the importance of keeping the developers accountable for their plans and timelines. For example, parks, trails, common areas and other amenities should be planned and built in the early phases of the community. This will attract more home buyers to Little Elm. We can accomplish this by having stricter planning requirements and timeframes to developers when building communities in Little Elm. We won’t deter the developers, but we will hold them accountable.
What is your history of involvement in the town?
I have been in Little Elm for 2.5 years. I feel it is very important that we give back to our community by frequenting the local businesses and restaurants in Little Elm. This is especially important with the negative impacts of COVID. My wife and I also attend all the city-sponsored events to support Little Elm, donated to the Little Elm Area Food Bank and donated to the Public Safety Honor Park. I plan to use my extensive experience with nonprofits to further my involvement in the town of Little Elm. For example, I volunteer and serve in a vice president capacity with the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators (IAFCI), North Texas Chapter, which is a nonprofit organization. The IAFCI’s membership base is more than 5,000 members worldwide and is comprised of federal, state and local law enforcement and corporate investigators. I have served for over 19 years. I previously served in a vice president and Advisor role with a non-profit organization, the Merchant Acquirers’ Committee (MAC) for 16 years. During my tenure there, I helped grow the membership from 100 members to 1,400 members with 700 organizations, which increased revenues to $300,000 annually from the annual conferences and membership drives. My experience with non-profits has strengthened my skills with prioritizing, planning, and budgeting and has prepared me for the role as District 5 council representative.
Anything else you would like to add?
I will work with other council members, the mayor, and police and fire chief on any additional training that is needed that our police and fire departments may be lacking. Provide additional certification opportunities to sworn personnel to enhance their skills and better their careers. Increase traffic enforcement officers/units with the Little Elm Police Department and strategically place them along the 380 corridor and any other area lacking traffic enforcement. Provide additional training and resources for DUI enforcement expertise within the department. Provide additional training, experience, and resources to advance the economic/financial crimes unit. Identity theft and other financial crimes are on the rise and Little Elm residents are at risk to becoming victims of these types of crimes. Look into placing lifesaving defibrillators in patrol cars. This will increase the chances of saving lives in case the fire department is unable to respond within a six-minute timeframe. The lake boundaries and streets of our town may make it difficult to have a six-minute emergency response time for the Fire Department.
Require and strategically place defibrillators in neighborhoods that don’t have fire department or paramedic response times within six minutes. Defibrillators can be placed at HOA centers, town-owned facilities, and or essential public places, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, etc. I believe by having defibrillators in remote areas, it will help save lives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.