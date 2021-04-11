Glen Gowans
Lake Dallas ISD, Place 1
Retired federal auditor
Number of years in the district: 26
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
The biggest challenge facing the district is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. I encouraged the district to advocate for the legislature to recognize and fund pandemic related expenditures. Additionally, legislators should provide mental health resources for students and teachers. The district administration can allow for academic grace over grades yet continue encouraging a strenuous rigor of a strong curriculum while also encouraging state education officials to waive state assessments.
What are three priorities the board should advocate for from local lawmakers?
Three priorities the board should advocate for are school funding, tax rate reform and school safety. School funding basic allotment (amount the state provides per student) should be increased. Additionally, the early education allotment should be increased in order to fully fund full-day pre-K.
The Texas legislature must modernize and simplify the finance system. Tax rate reforms are needed to ensure the state equitably share the cost of education with local school districts. Legislators should implement a funding structure that recognizes the flexibility needed by and the additional cost incurred by school districts amid the global pandemic.
As our students and staff cope with additional anxiety related to COVID-19, local law makers should increase funding for access to proactive mental health services and support to improve physical safety and psychological well-being.
What program(s) should the district consider pursuing, expanding or eliminating?
The district should expand programs and classes that prepare our students for the next level whether that is college or directly into the work force; thus, expand classes to provide the knowledge needed to obtain Microsoft certifications, EMT (Emergency Medical Technicians) certification and fire protection certification. Meanwhile, advance placement college courses have increased almost seven percent over the last three years and should continue expanding.
The district should consider adding curriculum as it pertains to all cultures that have contributed to the rich history of Texas and the United States. The Texas State Board of Education recently approved an elective African American studies course for high schools. The first statewide ethnic studies course approved in 2018 focused on Mexican American studies.
What are the biggest obstacles students are facing, and how would you address those?
The biggest obstacles students face today is a lack of connectivity both physically and electronically. Both obstacles have risen to the surface during the global pandemic.
School has always been a place of social interaction but the pandemic restricted close setting. Many students have lost a sense of belonging, comradery, friendship and interest in learning. We can provide opportunities for socially distanced events while keeping all involved at safe distances. Letting this year’s seniors graduate outside at our home Falcon Field is a great encouragement and motivational step toward normalcy.
During remote learning, we must provide hot spots through individual MiFi devices to those who need more reliable internet access. Although, the district has and should continue to provide mobile hot spots, local businesses and the community could provide free access within their business.
Additionally, we can advocate for local internet providers to establish discounted connectivity for economically disadvantaged families. As we know internet access is critical in this day and age thus state funding should reflect this truth.
What is your history of involvement in the district?
Involved in local PTA units at three of the five campuses;
School Dance and Field Trip Chaperone;
Long Range Facilities Committee in 2002;
Subcommittee volunteer for Senior Class planning committee;
Board of Trustees - 15 years
Board of Trustees Secretary - 10 years
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.