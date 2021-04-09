H.A. “Rusty” Pendleton
Carrollton City Council, Place 7
Quality assurance manager for Bowman Engineering
Number of years in the city: 15
What is the biggest challenge facing Carrollton, and how would you address it?
Of the issues facing our city, I see a big challenge is development of commercial, retail and housing to attract new business and
residents. With the addition of the DART Silver Line and future passenger rail lines converging in downtown, Carrollton will be a prime location for new retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. Along with this development will be the need to continue to repair and replace the infrastructure.
What should be the priorities as Carrollton continues to redevelop?
Priorities include:
- Keeping our community financially strong and resilient
- Update aging infrastructure
- Repurpose and redefine unsustainable retail space
- Enhancement of technological needs
- Adequate affordable housing
- Promote equality and community involvement
- Anticipate and respond to our senior population needs
Is the city spending money in the right areas? If not, what would you change?
Yes, our city leaders are doing an excellent job. Carrollton is rated as one of the best places to live in Texas.
Are there any needs in the city not being met?
As stated previously, we can always find areas to improve attraction of business and residents to our city.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
I have served on the Neighborhood Advisory Commission and worked with the city staff while serving as President of my HOA.
Why should people vote for you?
I feel that I have a wealth of knowledge and leadership that will enable problem solving strategies for economic and social development. My background of 50 years in the commercial construction industry has given me the tools to work through and resolve difficult situations on projects. Having worked 11 years on the DART light rail system gives me the understanding of how government projects come together.
I am enthusiastic about putting my skills to work for the city of Carrollton.
Anything else you would like to add?
