Hava Johnston

Place 5
Realtor
Years lived in Frisco: 7
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
This issue of racial equality is very important to me, and I feel compelled to support and uplift the Black voices in Frisco. I volunteered as one of the organizers for two peaceful protests in Frisco and was proud to march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Stemming from these marches, city leadership formed an inclusivity committee and held a town hall on race relations, which is a start, but there is still so much that needs to be done to address systemic racism in Frisco.
When elected, I will push for actionable change items in the city and look to leadership in communities of color to help form identifiable goals for addressing systemic racism across the city however we can. I will work with the FPD and city council to form a third-party public oversight committee dedicated to reviewing complaints, and making suggestions to improve de-escalation training.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
Frisco does a really good job in this area for the most part, but there is always room for improvement. I am a strong advocate for looking for innovative ways to better deliver services and would always seek to engage the community and the providers in conversations and brainstorming sessions for ways to maximize cost and effectiveness.
We need to look for innovative funding strategies that minimize the need for increased property taxes. We should always be exploring ways to provide the best services we can at the lowest out-of-pocket costs to our residents. Funding methods for some programs could come from businesses, investments, grants and optional user-paid city services like high-speed internet. I would look at ways to reduce spending in various programs and departments by implementing smart technology to reduce waste and increase production times. I believe in balanced budgets, but I also believe the council has a responsibility to always re-evaluate contracts and budgets to make sure we are spending citizen’s money wisely and in ways that actually improve their lives.
Do you feel the city is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the city can handle future growth?
Frisco is quite literally one of the fastest growing cities in the country today, and with that comes a widely diverse population that is deciding to call Frisco home every day. The challenge is keeping up with the ever-changing demographic landscape of Frisco. As your councilwoman I will work tirelessly to make Frisco a place that is welcoming to all. I will work to cultivate alliances between demographic groups to promote transparency, better provide new residents with information about services available to them and ensure they are included in regular communications to inform them about happenings and opportunities within the city.
The key is balance and smart growth. As the business sector continues to grow, more people will relocate to Frisco and the surrounding areas for work. Population growth can put more stress on our existing infrastructure, so it’s imperative that we are constantly reviewing the projected impact of growth. It’s in the city’s best interest to make sure we have housing options for workers and the added economic benefits generated by them living and shopping inside the city as opposed to in neighboring communities.
What are your ideas in addressing increased traffic in the city and the region?
As one of the fastest growing cities in the nation, smart planning has to be cultivated every step of the way. It is a delicate balance to prepare for growth without placing undue burden on current residents, and so we have to be mindful, thorough and innovative in our approach to accommodating current and future residents and businesses.
I believe Frisco should pursue an expansion of public transportation across the city in two phases. The first phase would focus on inner-city transportation such as electric busses, trolleys and e-cars. With growth comes more vehicles on the roads and thus more wear and tear, more traffic, more pollution. We can eliminate some of that and make Frisco a commuter-friendly city by providing inner-city transportation.
The second phase would be to move to light rail and connect with DART and all the benefits that come along with increasing mobility options for the residents and businesses in the city. Moving toward expansion of rail options is entirely appropriate for a city of our size that is so rapidly growing with exponential growth projected in the coming decades. In order to ease the burden on current residents the city will have to continually be thinking outside the box, and form partnerships with businesses, private entities and state and federal governments to secure funding.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I have a long history of community organizing, including The Collin and Denton County Blanket Drive started in 2012 and a donation coalition for Hurricane Harvey victims in 2017. Plano Magazine named me 2019 Girl Boss and highlighted the creation of the Facebook group “Collin Creek Mall: an era gone by,” which has brought together more than 10,000 current and former residents and sparked an interest in revitalizing the area. Most recently, I helped organize a peaceful and well-attended march in Frisco in support of Black lives.
I currently serve as the Democratic Precinct Chair for Denton County’s Precinct 1029. I made the decision to run for Frisco City Council because I truly care about Frisco and the people who live here, and I recognize a need for a different kind of voice on the council to ensure the diverse population is engaged and welcomed into the city. Responding to growth with smart and inclusive planning and forming broad, diverse coalitions within the city are some of my top priorities.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I'd prefer to focus on what I bring to the table versus what others do not. I am a lifelong resident of Collin County and an active and engaged citizen of Frisco. I’m a small business owner, community organizer and volunteer, and I can offer a fresh perspective to the Frisco City Council. I have spent most of my life watching Frisco grow into the city we all love today, and I hope to utilize my personal and professional experiences to bring into the fold those members of our community who have sometimes been overlooked. I will work to build bridges, seek input from a broad coalition in our city and celebrate our diversity. I have a lifetime of experience leading businesses in a variety of markets in Collin County, and I have the networking and negotiation skills needed to help move Frisco forward. I believe in leading with empathy and compassion and listening to and learning from others, especially those with different experiences than myself. I am running because I truly believe I can make a difference, and I want to make our city an even better place to live for everyone. I want Frisco to be a place that embraces diversity and promotes cultural awareness, plans for an equitable future for all its citizens and takes care of its people, animals and environment. I have learned that when we focus on what makes us alike, we become friends. When we get out of our bubble and engage with people who are different from ourselves, we learn and we grow. I want everyone to feel like they have a voice and are vested in the success of our city. I believe that the council should reflect the face of the city and that everyone should be equally represented. We can come together and exchange ideas and philosophies and engage in conversations that will propel us forward. A city is only as strong as its citizens, and we are strongest when we work together.
