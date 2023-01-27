2022 Star Local Media All-Area Football Team: See who made the 2nd team offense!
QUARTERBACK: Harrison Rosar, senior, Prosper
Rosar helped lead the Eagles to their deepest playoff run since 2008 and put up some of the gaudiest passing numbers of any signal-caller in the area along the way. The two-sport standout, who doubles as an all-district pitcher for Prosper’s baseball team, completed 60% of his passes for 3,448 yards and 43 touchdowns plus 13 interceptions. Rosar added 146 rushing yards and two more scores.
QUARTERBACK: Luke Carney, sophomore, Dallas Christian
Just a sophomore, Carney put together one of the best seasons of any quarterback in the area in leading the Chargers to a 13-1 record and their second consecutive state championship. Carney completed 128-of-187 passes, a completion rate of 68.4%, with 31 touchdowns compared with only six interceptions, and he was also formidable with his legs, rushing 109 times for 918 yards and five scores.
RUNNING BACK: Bryan Jackson, junior, McKinney
The Lions prided themselves on running teams over, and that meant a hefty dose of their 6-foot-0, blue-chip running back. A four-star prospect with more than 30 scholarship offers, Jackson averaged just over 6 yards per carry out of the backfield and totaled 1,647 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns for the season.
RUNNING BACK: AJ Sibley, senior, Prestonwood
It took a few weeks into the season for the Lions to revamp the identity of their offense around Sibley, but it didn’t take long for them to reap the benefits. Sibley was one of the state’s foremost work-horse rushers during the season, logging a whopping 2,296 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on more than 7 yards per carry to help Prestonwood advance to the TAPPS Division I state championship game.
RUNNING BACK: Viron Ellison, junior, Lewisville
The running game was the staple for a Farmer offense that wore down opposing defenses with their physicality. Ellison set the tone. Named to the all-district first team and 6-6A’s offensive player of the year, he rushed for 1,504 yards on 244 attempts for an average of 6.16 yards per tote with 15 touchdowns. Ellison gained 155 yards on 24 carries with a touchdown in Lewisville’s bi-district playoff victory over perennial state power Allen.
WIDE RECEIVER: Cordale Russell, senior, North Mesquite
The Stallions competed in one of the toughest districts in the state with the likes of Longview and Lancaster, but while they fell short of the playoffs, Russell made a lasting impression on opponents. The senior, who recently signed to play at TCU, was voted as the 7-5A Division I offensive player of the year, as he recorded 48 receptions for 1,058 yards, an average of 22.1 yards per grab, with 11 touchdowns and a long play of 84 yards.
WIDE RECEIVER: Rushil Patel, senior, Plano East
Despite seeing all manner of coverage and attention from opposing secondaries, Patel still found ways to produce as the anchor of the Panthers’ offense. A three-year starter at receiver, Patel was among the area’s most explosive per-game performers out wide with over 20 yards per catch and season-long totals of 58 receptions for 1,195 yards and 14 touchdowns across just nine games played.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Ja’lon Gillaspie, senior, Sunnyvale
The Raiders have become a perennial playoff team during the last decade and have featured some standout linemen. Gillaspie is the latest to fill that role. The 6-2, 280-pound guard paved the way for an offense that averaged more than 330 yards and 33 points per game on his way to being selected as the 6-4A Division II co-offensive lineman of the year.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Kasen Carpenter, senior, Allen
Transferring from Midlothian Heritage, Carpenter wasted no time carving out a prominent space as the anchor of the Eagles’ offensive line. A Tulsa commit who operated at left tackle during the 2022 season, Carpenter split 5-6A offensive lineman of the year honors after receiving a 92% grade on the year with 33 pancakes and only one sack allowed.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Hamish Mpofu, senior, Celina
Mpofu was only returning starter on the offensive line from the Bobcats’ state semifinalist group in 2021 but helped keep Celina plenty formidable in the trenches during a year that produced an appearance in the regional semifinals. Mpofu was voted as the offensive lineman of the year in 7-4A Div. I as the anchor of an offense that averaged 387.1 yards per game, including 234 on the ground.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Max Anderson, junior, Frisco Reedy
Anderson anchored the line for a Lions offense that averaged 396 yards and more than 40 points per game on its way to the district championship and a trip to the regional semifinals. The 6-5, 300-pound junior recorded more than 40 pancake blocks and did not allow a sack all season long. A four-star recruit in the Class of 2024, Anderson already has offers from the likes of Alabama, LSU, Michigan and Oklahoma.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Bryce Lagow, senior, Plano
The Wildcats hung on to earn a playoff spot for the first time since 2017 and Lagow’s play up front was a big reason why. Helping anchor that unit at left guard, Lagow earned a spot on the 6-6A all-district first team after amassing season-long totals of 44 dominations, 21 pins and 28 knockdowns.
