According to the FBI, seniors are preferable targets of cybercriminals.
The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center released a report in 2018 showing that people aged 60 and older submitted more than 62,000 fraud complaints that year, totaling approximately $650 million.
Bryan Chew, a junior at Plano West Senior High School, saw a way to help his own community defend itself against this growing problem by committing his Boy Scout Eagle Project to this cause.
Chew has been a member of CyberPatriots, an organization that educates K-12 students on cyber security and encourages them to pursue STEM careers, for more than five years.
Over the course of those years, Chew became somewhat of an aficionado for cybersecurity. For his Eagle Project, he decided to use his passion for cybersecurity to help senior citizens learn to defend themselves against online criminals.
“My project ... its goal was to educate senior citizens about cyber security and (...) help them be safer online so they don’t get hacked (...),” Chew said.
Chew said his inspiration for his Eagle Project came out of his concerns regarding his own grandfather’s lack of knowledge about cybersecurity.
“Whenever I go and visit him, there's always some virus on his computer that he needs me to get rid of. So I thought - why don't I just do that?”
The elderly are easy targets of cybercrime because they didn’t grow up using computers.
Chew said his goal was to equip the seniors with some basic knowledge about how to avoid being a “low-hanging fruit” for a cyber attack.
For his project, this consisted of things that younger generations have grown up doing, such as creating complex passwords with no personal information, removing geotags, not sharing personal information in chat rooms, knowing how to navigate privacy settings and how to look for signs that your identity may have been compromised.
Chew’s father, Bill Chew, said that a lot of the senior citizens in the session didn’t even know how to pick a safe password.
“Their password management techniques are lacking. They haven't changed their password in two years. So Bryan had an hour-long session on password management. He taught them how to develop a passphrase. It’s the same root password, but then there (are) extensions,” Bill Chew said.
The Chews explained that it is easy for cyber criminals to hack simple passwords. For example, it takes a password cracking application only .2 milliseconds to crack the password “123 Elm Street.” Since many elderly did not grow up with what the Chews referred to as good “cyber hygiene,” many use personal information in their passwords and neglect to use special characters to their advantage.
Bryan Chew explained that a simple password like 123 Elm Street could be safe if the user takes advantage of special characters to change it to something like 1233!mstreet, or “bigger boat” to bigg0rb0a+.
Eugene Rura, the assistant scoutmaster of Bryan’s troop, said Chew’s service project is “extremely valuable” during the pandemic and for someone his age.
Rura said that Chew’s project relied on specialized skills and provided what he thought was the greatest and most efficient good that Chew could offer with his age and skill level.
“(This service) provides the maximum, marginal good,” Rura said. “He used his special skills (...) and he made (this information) accessible, and gave (the senior citizens) a sense of security,” Rura said. “(This workshop) empowered them. It made them feel less scared.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.