A message from our sponsor Williamson Music 1st:
“Music literacy is our passion, so much so that we offer students a Lab & Learn 45-minute lesson package with instrument for the same rate as competitors charge for a 30-minute lesson without an instrument. The first half of our lesson uses our nationally acclaimed proprietary video series, RC Theory, to teach music theory. The second half of the lesson, students receive hands on instrument training, which is made easier by the videos.
That’s only the beginning of the difference we make. We offer best-in-class instruments, excitement from on-site performance venues, and specially nurturing teachers!
The Musical Pathway starts with music literacy whether their favorite genre today is rock, jazz, country, classical, hip hop or a special mix. Our students begin composition by the end of year one which means they are empowered to pick their own musical selections and move at their individual pace. The goal is a self-motivated student.
We cannot emphasize enough how hard it is to actually teach students to read music, especially in the modern world filled with distractions. Saying what something means and having the student retain the meaning are different. It’s why many students are frustrated.
Rob Chilton, the developer of RC Theory, is a genius in both understanding theory and applying learning techniques developed over years of teaching beginners. Chilton captures their focus and instills knowledge. He is to music education the equivalent of Sesame Street or Bill Nye the Science Guy.
Why music? The happiest people have music in their lives on a regular basis even if it’s just listening, but especially if they enjoy the comradery of making music in a group. Learning music develops abstract thinking skills better than few other challenges for young students. The links between music and educational success are well documented. In music, students take what they hear, convert it to a foreign language they read, play the instrument, and create a sound. In an ensemble, students apply up to 10 physical and mental skills at the same time creating one of the biggest learning challenges they face in a lifetime!
Confidence learned from music applies everywhere in education and life. Students enter music with the desire to perform so we encourage Music Theatre as a core class for all students. Taking music theatre with one of our lab-and-learn instrument classes is jet fuel for learning. Give us one year of this magical combination and your student will never be the same, empowered in music!
Sound like a lot? We are a dealer of national brands like Yamaha and Conn-Selmer, so we can provide instruments with our lesson package limiting your cost. We also offer small and large group classes for beginners to increase affordability. Our teachers are wonderful mentors, that excel in nurturing to live performances at our own Snowbaby Ice Venues.
We invest in our teachers, who use technology like Teacher Zone to help students remotely away from our studios. Our teachers train for international accreditation from Trinity College London, which prepares students to earn college credit and provides study abroad opportunities. Some students have received as much as 18 hours credit!
All of this we offer to help young students with music literacy to have a more enjoyable life! We have done this since 1965.
Please click here to invite a real person to contact you about our programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.