For the first time in three months, high school sports in Texas rediscovered some semblance of normalcy.
Monday marked the first day of summer workouts, as permitted by the UIL. With all sports on hold since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the start of the week brought back many of the same feelings teams exude in August when beginning a new school year.
“It was great for me and my staff to finally get to see our kids. We had seen them virtually through those means, but it was great seeing them in person,” said Todd Ford, Plano Senior head football coach. “Honestly, the greatest part was the excitement they got out of just seeing each other. Obviously, some of them had been able to be around each other, but for the most part they’ve been separated.”
Those reunions spanned statewide, albeit with a few more caveats than normal as high schools acclimate to the guidelines put in place by the UIL to ensure that workouts are conducted in a safe and hygienic manner. With the pandemic comes a number of parameters for how workouts are conducted — from an emphasis on social distancing, to limited occupancy for indoor workouts, no sharing of food and water, and greater attention toward washing hands and cleaning equipment. Before workouts can take place, all participants are screened and checked to verify that no one has any coronavirus-related symptoms.
“It’s pretty different. As coaches, we’re all having to change our mindset,” said Brian Basil, Flower Mound head football coach. “You’re usually so focused on details in technique, performance and effort. Now we’ve all got to make sure everyone is spread apart, that everyone is cleaning their stations. We’re having to teach that and that’s where our focus has been, since we want to keep this thing running.”
Every school is handling those guidelines in a way they see best suited for their players. Flower Mound’s strength and conditioning program, Jaguar Athletes Course, draws around 650 student-athletes separated into six sessions that run from 7:30 a.m.-noon each day. To accommodate those numbers and allow adequate space between athletes while working out, the Jaguars moved all their weight racks to their indoor football field — all spaced 36 feet apart and stationed with paper towels and spray bottles.
Players put those supplies to use plenty on Tuesday, wiping down weights and bars in between sets, and doing so in an organized manner to avoid contact with other athletes. They did so while under the guidance of coaches donning face masks and making sure players were maintaining proper distance.
“It’s good to be doing football things out there, hit the weights and get our conditioning back up, but instead of the big focus being on your stance, hand placement or ball get-off, now there’s even more focus on spacing and cleanliness,” Basil said.
Those habits are being practiced all over the Metroplex, including in Allen where the Eagles organized workouts to accommodate student-athletes with the state’s largest high school. Prior to the start of Monday’s workout, however, Allen shifted its focus away from the practice field for a discussion among the football team on the current climate in society as people around the country protest racial injustice and police brutality.
“We had a good talk. We had some players talk and they did a great job with it,” said Terry Gambill, Allen head coach. “This has to be a team of love. They’ve got to love and care for people. We all do. We all have to make a difference in our world and be willing to love each other.”
Takeaways from the talk were positive according to Gambill, who wants that unity to become central to his team’s identity.
“I think you have to talk about things. You have to talk and communicate,” Gambill said. “That was the first thing we did — talking about how do you handle situations and how do you care for each other or love each other.
“To me, that’s what life is truly about — how you love everybody. It’s not about skin color. It’s about being together as one.”
Following the discussion, the Eagles soldiered through their first morning of workouts — teaming up with The Performance Course for its strength and conditioning regiment. The Performance Course has been a longstanding part of Allen’s summer workouts — dating back to Gambill’s first stint with the Eagles in the 2000s. Over the years, the acclaimed strength and conditioning program has been put into practice around the state and even in different parts of the country.
Locally, that now includes part of Plano ISD as the Wildcats adopted The Performance Course for the first time as part of its offseason training — a move spurred by the hiring of Ford as Plano’s new head football coach.
In bringing The Performance Course to Plano, student-athletes grades seven through 12 across all sports are participating in the program, which spans four sessions throughout each day — concluding in the evening when the Wildcats’ football program goes to work.
“They teach leadership and character and nutrition along with high-level physical fitness,” Ford said. “That’s all I ask. It’s my job as the head coach to provide our kids with everything I possibly can to make them their best.”
This week has an added sentimentality for Ford, who was hired in late March during the pandemic and is just now able to see his players in person for the first time. He and the Wildcats look to use the coming months to make up for lost time after having spring practices cancelled, all while understanding they’re not alone in that plight.
“It’s something we’ll never get back, but everyone in the state is in the same boat,” Ford said. “It does affect us, but we’re all on the same playing field. It’s about what we do with each day moving forward and how we invest our time to make ourselves better.”
