Smith was a tone-setter, operating at the top of the batting order throughout his senior season for the one of the area's most potent offenses.
He did so with an efficiency that ran the gamut through the Leopards' 2023 campaign—Smith led Lovejoy across the board in batting average (.491), on-base percentage (.582), slugging percentage (.862) and OPS (1.444). He did so to the tune of 57 hits, including 10 doubles, seven triples and seven home runs, to help produce 26 RBIs and 41 runs scored. The Mississippi State commit was a handful on the base paths as well, logging 17 steals for the season.
Smith opened the year on a 10-game hitting streak, a fitting note as he went on to register a hit in 26 of the Leopards' 29 regular-season ballgames. Smith recorded multiple hits in 18 of those contests, including a torrid stretch heading into the playoffs where he hit a whopping .736 over Lovejoy's final five games.
He hit .538 throughout a preseason scheduled chalked in state-ranked opposition and then logged a .450 average during a 13-5A campaign that included an 11-1 record and a district title for the Leopards. Smith then helped lead Lovejoy back to the regional quarterfinals — the third consecutive year the program had advanced at least three rounds in the playoffs.
A superlative senior season was met with plenty of accolades, as the 13-5A MVP was voted to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association 5A all-state elite team and the Rawlings All-American first team.
