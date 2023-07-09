Aidan Smith.JPG

Smith was a tone-setter, operating at the top of the batting order throughout his senior season for the one of the area's most potent offenses.

He did so with an efficiency that ran the gamut through the Leopards' 2023 campaign—Smith led Lovejoy across the board in batting average (.491), on-base percentage (.582), slugging percentage (.862) and OPS (1.444). He did so to the tune of 57 hits, including 10 doubles, seven triples and seven home runs, to help produce 26 RBIs and 41 runs scored. The Mississippi State commit was a handful on the base paths as well, logging 17 steals for the season.

