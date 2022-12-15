It was a season to remember for the Lions as they made history in qualifying for the state tournament and Schroder was one of the big reasons for their success. The senior, who recently signed to continue her playing career at Boston College, was among the top offensive weapons in the area, recording 501 kills, an average of 4.1 per set, as she was selected as the 9-5A offensive player of the year. But Schroder’s versatility was just as important to Reedy’s fortunes. She also led the Lions defensively with 352 digs, an average of 2.9 per game, and she posted 46 blocks and 31 aces. Schroder saved some of her best performances for the biggest matches. After getting swept in the first meeting against Lone Star, Reedy evened the score in the rematch, as Schroder posted team-highs with 22 kills and 20 digs as they rallied for a 13-25, 25-19, 23-25, 29-27, 15-13 victory. There would be a rubber match in the regional quarterfinals, where she had 12 kills and 28 digs as the Lions advanced with a 21-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22 win. In the regional championship, Schroder delivered 14 kills and 16 digs as Reedy avenged a pair of earlier defeats against rival Wakeland to punch its ticket to the state tournament, and in the semifinals against Liberty Hill, Schroder tallied 11 kills, two aces, two blocks and 12 digs as the Lions reached the championship match.
