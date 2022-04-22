Attracting and retaining a qualified, motivated team is key to ensuring we have the right people to keep us safe. Additionally, investing in the tools of the trade to ensure they remain safe while answering the call and resolving Fleet & Facility concerns is of equal importance. I’m committed to funding Public Safety, adding SRO’s in school, adding Patrol Beats and managing Medic & Fire response times to keep pace with population growth and mitigate North Dallas crime that comes over the border. I am Endorsed by CFFA First Responders and #BackTheBlue – They want the same thing we do.
Pat Cochran
Public safety is job one. No matter who gets on City Council, the first thing you will ever recognize is public safety is most important. No matter people come from in life or where their status is, it doesn't matter. Public safety is number one. Education to that public safety to our residents is key. It is the job we do as council. Anyone who works for the people is to let them know that their rights are protected with dignity and respect at all times in the city.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
