On Wednesday, McKinney held the second of three meetings to discuss the statue of James W. Throckmorton, which has been outside of the old McKinney courthouse for over a century.
The city of McKinney resolved to form the Throckmorton Ad Hoc Advisory Board in response to protests and an online petition demanding the removal of the statue of the former Texas governor, who opposed the 13th and 14th amendments.
The purpose of the advisory board is not to make any formal recommendations to the council but to discuss historical context, appropriateness, compile research and open up a public discussion about how local residents feel about the historical relic.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the advisory board discussed the fate of the statue. The options laid out were: keeping the statue where it is and doing nothing, keeping the statue where it is but adding a new plaque with more historical information for context, and removing the statue from McKinney Square and donating or selling it.
Out of the 11 board members, seven of them expressed that they wanted to keep the statue where it is. Four were in favor of removing the statue from McKinney Square altogether.
One of the board members, Betty Petkovsek, said that after discussions from the first meeting, her view of the statue has changed.
“I’ve changed how I look at it. It reminds people of a sad and hurtful time. I want to protect it but move it somewhere else,” Petkovsek said.
Given the sensitive nature of this conversation, emotions were higher on Wednesday than they were at the last advisory board meeting two weeks ago.
Mark Cervantes and Kenneth Holloway, one of the four Black members of the board, got into a slightly tense dialogue concerning the option of adding a plaque to the statue instead of removing it altogether.
“To (Committee Member Latisha Nance’s) point, I’ve lived here 12 and a half years, I walk around the square just about every weekend, I don’t notice the statue,“ Cervantes said. “This plaque that I am recommending is explaining whatever it is that is offensive to others in the community to put it into context.”
Holloway disagreed.
“I appreciate that, but explaining that doesn’t make it any less offensive. ... This guy owned a slave. … That’s offensive, that we can have a statue of a man that owned another human being. … It should be offensive,” Holloway said.
Matthew Hamilton, owner of the well-renowned restaurant Local Yocal, also wanted the statue to remain where it is. He explained it was not because he didn’t think the statue was problematic but because he didn’t want to sanitize a dark era in Texas history.
“Who is going to remind my grandkids that we can’t go back there (and) why we need to stay united? You can paint over it, but it’ll rear its head,” Hamilton said.
Advisory board member Rev. Larry Jagours, a long-time resident of McKinney who lived here even before the Civil Rights Movement, had a different opinion.
“Truth can’t be whitewashed,” Jagours said. “Darkness comes through the whitewash.”
Jagours has lived in McKinney much longer than anyone else in the room and has seen the city evolve over the years.
“How many people have lived here 70 years or more? Raise your hand,” Jagours said, raising his right hand above his head.
No one else raised their hands and the room was silent.
“That contextualizes what I’m saying. No one knows the hurt,” Jagours said.
Jagours recounted his memories of a pre-Civil Rights era McKinney, where Black Americans were not permitted to enter buildings or given the same treatment as white Americans. He explained this is why he believes there are not a lot of people of color from McKinney visiting the square.
“I can go to every building on the square. ... I can go to the other places in McKinney that other merchants have where Blacks were not allowed to go. That’s the feeling that people have in McKinney that are from McKinney. I can go to where Bale’s Department store used to be, where Blacks were not allowed to try on clothes.”
Jagours told a story where he once went to the building that is now Rick’s Chophouse, entered a lunch line, and was told “we don’t serve (expletive)” here.
“I told the lady, ‘we don’t want (expletive), we want hotdogs.’”
Jagours words were met by a temporarily silent room.
Regardless of what the members of the advisory board prefer or what McKinney City Council decides, the fate of the Throckmorton Statue is ultimately subject to Texas Historical Commission’s approval.
