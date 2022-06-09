The Visual Arts Guild of Frisco is hosting an "Artrageous" event this Sunday night, June 12.
The event, "Artrageous 2022," is currently under way and on display at the Frisco Discovery Center now through June 25. But from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12, the Visual Arts Guild of Frisco has invited the public to an awards reception at the Frisco Discovery Center, located at 8004 Dallas Pkwy.
At the reception, art lovers can meet the local artists and be in attendance when jurors, Abigail Rust of HALL Group and Barbara Milo of HALL Park, announce the award winning pieces.
The Sunday night event is open to everyone.
The Visual Arts Guild of Frisco is a volunteer, non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to promoting visual arts and educating the public.
If you want to learn more about VAGF, visit www.vagf.org, and also listen to a recent podcast episode of Focus on Frisco from the Star Local Media Podcast Network. In this episode, host Rick Rogers sits down with Suad Bejtovic, president of the board of the Visual Arts Guild of Frisco, to learn more about the organization, highlight upcoming events, how you can get involved and also how Suad, himself, shares his art through the lens of his camera.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
