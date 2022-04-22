We continue to have a very healthy City Budget, balanced with Strategic and Maintenance & Operations. Perhaps the area I would focus more heavily to on continued Redevelopment/Renaissance areas to remove blight concerns. Additionally, focusing on supply chain and contractor execution of projects to bring conclusion more quickly on scheduling is a priority I will focus to reduce the wait times. Our residents deserve lower taxes, faster response, and a bustling local economy - as Mayor, I am committed to working with Council and Staff to prioritize accordingly, growing the local economy and removing the burden from residents.
Pat Cochran
Carrollton has always been fiscally responsible. Carrollton has been given a triple-A rating. We have always tried recognizing that the dollars we spend are used to best serve the community. Case in point, when you do grants and programs, when you invest a single dollar into the city, whether it's a grant program or a redevelopment, that has to be exponentially compounded, so that it benefits all of the city, so even if we were to improve a single corridor, that has to be the impact we have. We also keep a healthy staff that meets the needs of our residents, but we're not overstaffed.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
