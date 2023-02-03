Isaiah Martin, West Mesquite boys basketball By Matt Welch | Star Local Media Feb 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! The Wranglers maintained their lead in the 12-5A standings as they pursue their first district title since 2016.Martin turned in a big night last Friday in West Mesquite’s 84-28 victory over Samuell, as he poured in a game-high 30 points. For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Click here to vote thru Jan. 8th! Click here to vote thru Jan. 8th! Things to Do! Most Popular Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Here's where the state of school district operations stand for Friday in the Star Local Media area Mesquite police respond to 39 incidents, including 7 reports of assault in past week Plans for second H-E-B location in Frisco to undergo further review Celina's first major hospital is on the way. Here's what to know Most Popular Sports Stories Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Trevon Diggs Contract Talks? Cowboys Free Agent CBs: Sign Peterson? Cowboys BREAKING: Fired Coach Kellen Moore Gets New Job National Signing Day area commitment list: Find out which local student-athletes are signing where Cowboys Promise to Draft a New QB - But What About Promise to Dak? Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads GRIMALDI'S TOTAL MED SOLUTIONS OXFORD GLEN TOTAL MED SOLUTIONS ROLLING OAKS PEGGY'S BOOKKEEPING TEMPORARIES OF MCKIN TURRENTINE Bulletin
