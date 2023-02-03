Isaiah Martin

The Wranglers maintained their lead in the 12-5A standings as they pursue their first district title since 2016.

Martin turned in a big night last Friday in West Mesquite’s 84-28 victory over Samuell, as he poured in a game-high 30 points.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

