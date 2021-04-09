Itamar Gelbman
Flower Mound mayor
Self employed
Number of years you’ve lived in the town: 8
What is the biggest issue facing the town, and how would you address it?
The biggest issue facing our town is managing development. Developers plan to build more apartment buildings in Flower Mound. I will oppose bringing in higher density that is a burden to our infrastructure. I will make sure to work with developers who have the best interest in our town’s future, follow our master and SmartGrowth plans, grow at a lower density, have higher standards, and continue to enhance our parks and trails.
What is your opinion of how the town is doing financially, and are there any areas the town should refocus its spending?
The town’s budget is at a major deficit of approximately $12M and increased its debt by approximately $2M in the last year. We must cut expenses and live within our means. We cannot keep spending more of our resident’s money while continuing to borrow more. It simply is unsustainable to spend more than you bring in.
What is your stance on supporting projects with apartments?
I will oppose more apartments that fall outside what is zoned in our Master Plan. In my previous tenure on council, I opposed apartment buildings and was able to stop two government-subsidized apartment projects.
Do you feel that Flower Mound is developing at the right pace?
No. We have developed too fast. We need to develop with our future in mind. Neither our quality of life nor our infrastructure can afford to bring in more high density and apartments to Flower Mound.
What is your history of involvement in the town?
I served as a Planning & Zoning Commissioner 2014-2015 and as a councilmember from 2015-2017.
Why are you the right person for this position?
I am the only mayoral candidate with a proven successful financial background, I am the only candidate who voted in Flower Mound municipal elections and I am the only candidate with a proven track record of supporting the community: stopping eminent domain, raising and donating funds to feed families who lost their jobs during COVID-19, paying rent for single moms who had to stay home during COVID-19, and facilitating the donation of a free smart home to a double amputee Purple Heart recipient.
Anything else you would like to add?
Flower Mound is my home, my family’s home for the long haul. I have a wife and four children, and the youngest are twin boys, 6 years old. I care about the future of this town. I have the most interest in this town, for my kids to grow up in a safe neighborhood, with excellent schools, great parks, trails and fantastic neighbors.
One of my “hit the ground running” projects will be to overhaul the town’s permitting process.
I ask for your vote, so we can make sure we are putting residents first.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.