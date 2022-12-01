Jadon Jones, Lake Dallas boys basketball Matt Welch Dec 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Falcons made 13 3-pointers in a 79-55 victory against North Forney on Tuesday to earn their first win of the season. Jones paced Lake Dallas with 19 points. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jadon Jones Lake Dallas Basketball Sport Falcon Win Victory Season Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Things to Do! Most Popular Mesquite News Roundup: Suspect caught in connection with homicide Plans unveiled for The Mix, a mixed-experience community in Frisco's north platinum corridor Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Miss Texas breaks barriers, becoming the first Asian-American woman to represent the Lone Star State in the Miss America competition Farmers fight on: Lewisville bound for 4th round of playoffs for 1st time since 1996 Most Popular Sports Stories Amid offseason of change, Prestonwood returns to championship contention under new regime Cowboys vs. Colts: Favored by Twice as Much as Eagles? Cowboys BREAKING: James Washington Move as OBJ ‘Risk’ Debated The Pick-It Line: Previews and predictions for 10 of the area's top high school football games Cowboys Trevon Diggs OUT of Practice (Illness), In As Elite NFL Corner Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads BANK OZK UNITED SUPERMARKETS MCKINNEY MAIN STREET ASSOCIATION CHARLES SMITH FUNERA HOBBY LOBBY CHESTNUT SQUARE TOWN OF LITTLE ELM ROLLING OAKS Bulletin
