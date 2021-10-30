What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it?
Right now, the most important issue facing Little Elm is public safety. Although there is no magical solution to guaranteeing public safety, we can stand strong with our law enforcement and emergency services, reduce traffic incidents, and continue to encourage residents to protect themselves against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region?
Traffic safety is a major concern among residents of Little Elm. We must work together and find affordable solutions to keeping our roads safe and traffic accidents down. This includes alleviating traffic volume on key roadways like FM 423 and US 380.
Where do you feel the city should focus development efforts?
The town should continue to focus development efforts on infrastructure, public safety, and public education. Making sure our town is safe to live in and our children have access to a great education must remain priorities.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I am the best candidate for Little Elm because, simply put, I am the most qualified. I am a proven leader for my community, and I believe my resume strongly backs that up. From my near decade serving our great country in the United States Army, to my time on the Little Elm Board of Adjustment, to my experience as a mentor and in positions at multiple non-profits, the people of Little Elm trust me to have their back. I believe in serving others, compassion, and love.
