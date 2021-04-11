Jamell Johnson
Little Elm Town Council, District 5
Corporate compliance and Army officer
Number of years in the town: 2.5
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
Community Outreach: Community involvement is important for our district and requires great attention. My goal is to propose several ideas to enhance community relations such as citizen committees, district-focused events, and recreational activities to enhance district and town connectivity.
Infrastructure: As a member of the Little Elm Zoning Board of Adjustment, I believe we must continue to prepare for future development opportunities and infrastructure changes throughout District 5.
My intent is to be proactive in gathering information from TxDOT to focus on issues related to safety, zoning, planning, and general land use throughout District 5. Adaptability will be extremely important for the town as TxDOT continues to lay out plans for the district and the North Texas region.
What is Little Elm’s biggest need?
As we continue to grow, I believe it’s critical to continue embracing diversity and operating in a way that provides equitable service and fairness to all residents.
What are your ideas to make Little Elm more inclusive?
Part of what makes Little Elm such a livable city is its accessibility and inclusivity that is helping ensure everyone feels they belong – regardless of age, ability or background. I will continue to work with town staff to identify businesses, community organizations, and government representatives that ensure the Little Elm of tomorrow is even better than the Little Elm of today.
What are your priorities as Little Elm continues to develop, especially on the west side?
My primary focus is to ensure we are including senior livability on the west side. I would like to propose a focus group to study programming and facilities needs of the senior citizen population. There has been ongoing discussion amongst the Town Council, town staff, and the larger community about the growing needs and desires of the senior community for some time.
What is your history of involvement in the town?
Graduate of the town’s Citizens Government Academy
Zoning Board of Adjustment Appointee Place 5
Committed “Love Pac’s” Little Elm volunteer
Youth sports
Anything else you would like to add?
We can and will be the model community for solving problems regardless of our differences. That’s my pledge and charge to all the citizens and leaders in our town.
