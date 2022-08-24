Cowboys fan 3.jpg

Japheth Pace of Arlington

 Arianna Morrison / Star Local Media

 

What are you most excited for this season?

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments