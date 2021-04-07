Jed N. Reed
Garland ISD Board of Trustees, Place 4
Retired educator
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
Addressing the ramifications of the loss of face-to-face instruction since March of 2020 due to the pandemic’s impact on the operation of the school district. Addressing the instructional loss to our students will take a minimum of two years, based upon my analysis of both data and the general predictions of key educational experts from across the country. The development of a focused recovery plan will not allow time for individuals with no or limited understanding or training in the vast needs of a Pre-K-12 district to start in May and approve a plan for implementation in the 2021-22 school year if we can achieve 100% face-to-face instruction at that time. Understanding the educational needs of the students, the pressures and expectations on the teachers and other staff members must be immediate and not a process of learning for a school board member at this moment in time.
What are three priorities the board should advocate for from local lawmakers?
By local I would include Rowlett, Sachse and Garland in addition to our state legislators that represent our area. The inclusion of educational employees in the appropriate placement in the distribution of COVID vaccine. When this issue was being addressed by the Garland City Council, I was one of only three citizens that spoke in favor of educator inclusion in the priority groups. Through their discussion a process was established to work with the district toward that end. Other issues that are important for this discussion would be economic development, issues concerning the impact of multi-family housing and the impact of zoning and streets construction/repair on campus operations. At the state level the district must be able to advocate on issues concerning school finance, safety/security, expansion of state funded charter schools and other areas that are especially related to school operations and if they are unfunded mandates.
What program(s) should the district consider pursuing, expanding or eliminating?
With the funding issues faced by the district a programmatic review must be part of the process along with a review of staffing assignments and numbers. The data determined by these activities would show the number of students reached by the programs, the success rate of the students and the number of staffing units required to operate the program. Student numbers and student success would be key in making any determination of whether to add, expand or eliminate/reduce a program. This process is vital to the budgeting process and should occur every year. If funding were not an issue key programs that would receive my support would be Career Tech; Dyslexia; Student Intervention and Recovery and support for our English Language Learners. Programs that may not fit into future economic and job related needs as forecast by employment experts and national trends may need to be reviewed.
What are the biggest obstacles students are facing, and how would you address those?
The most immediate, based upon the events of the last year, is digital conductivity. The lack of/or interrupted internet access by students is a major issue not only in the GISD but also across the state. The requirement to move to distance learning without such access has contributed to the educational decline of all aspects of our student body. GISD made great efforts to address this through additional “hot spots” and moving forward with plans to field test creating its own wireless digital network. The state and federal government will have to play a major role in this process to make access available. The lack of conductivity is one part of pandemic recovery. The over arching issue that is a multi-year project is the manner to provide the support necessary to evaluate each student and develop how the student will be remediated for learning loss while moving forward in the curriculum to meet state progress expectation. My experience as a teacher, district administrator and former board member will bring added value to the board discussions that are important in supporting student achievement and staff morale.
What are your ideas to address the district’s budget issues?
I have already mentioned the necessity of annual line-by-line programmatic reviews along with student participation numbers and staffing requirements. Personnel staffing alone accounts for more than 80% of the annual budget. Facility review would also need to be accomplished to determine the efficiency of buildings along with the determination of potential campus closures based upon our declining enrollment. Very specific and hard felt reductions in expenditures and what areas future reductions might occur must take place before the board discusses any future attempt at a tax referendum. Facility issues when established would be addressed by a separate bond issue if appropriate.
What is your history of involvement in the district?
I have lived in the district since I was 6 months old. Attend Watson and Kimberlin Elementary, Memorial Junior High School and graduated from South Garland HS. I returned to teach in the district at Jackson and O’Bannon middles schools before transferring to Lakeview Centennial HS where I taught for 15 years. While continuing to live and be active in the district I worked in the Lewisville ISD for 15 years before returning to the GISD in 2007. I then served as director of elementary HR and then executive director of HR. In 2016 I ran for and was elected to the board. With my 2016 election I retired from the employee side of the district. In these various rolls I have been active in the Garland ISD by supporting students, staff, parents and the communities of the Tri-Cities. My focus has been GISD and the success of our students. I hope to rejoin the board to continue this lifelong activity.
