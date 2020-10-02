Jeff Hodges

Place 5 (Incumbent)
Account Management
Number of years you've lived in the town: 8
What is the most important issue facing the town, and how would you help solve it?
The biggest issue we face right now as a town is trying to keep up with the rate of growth. Our infrastructure, police and fire departments, as well as our parks department would all fall into this category. We need to make sure we are identifying the high traffic intersections and most congested roadways and put a priority on developing these first. Communication with the school district can help in identifying which roads will be necessary for future schools.
As our population grows, our police and fire departments will need additional resources. Our ISO rating (fire insurance rating) and response time could be negatively affected if we don’t continue to staff our public safety departments and plan future fire rescue locations. The ½ cent sales tax that was passed last year has allowed for additional staff including firemen for our new ladder truck.
Is the town spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
Yes, I believe that we are spending money in the right places. The challenge is prioritizing our projects and getting the best value for our tax dollars. Keep in mind that the cheapest alternative isn’t always the best. We want companies that have the experience and resources to do a quality job in the expected amount of time. Every bid that is awarded has been evaluated by a committee of staff members based on a checklist that helps guide the best recommendations for the project. I think our process works well and the citizens of Prosper are proud of the developments here. We are committed to a standard of excellence that I think the residents of our town have come to expect and appreciate. In some cases, our staff has been successful in negotiating better deals once a bid is awarded.
Do you feel the town is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the town can handle future growth?
I don’t feel that we are developing at the right pace. I think we are developing too fast to keep up with the demand for infrastructure. Unfortunately, there is little to do to slow it down. Developers realize what a great town Prosper is for retail and restaurants. People are moving here because the town has so much to offer, including an exceptional school district. The best we can do as a Council is to make sure that developments are built according to the high standards that our residents expect. One way we can do that is to keep on track with residential lot sizes, not allowing builders to put in smaller lots than agreed upon initially.
What are your ideas in addressing increased traffic in the town and the region?
The biggest challenge that we face with increased traffic is the expansion of 380. On two separate occasions, the Council has unanimously passed a resolution stating their opposition to any bypass that would cut through Prosper. With the help of the town staff and the “Keep 380 on 380” campaign, we have been able to keep it out for now. We need to continue to stand strong, as the fight is not over.
What's your history of community involvement in the town/area?
The biggest involvement I have had has been serving on Town Council. The last three years have passed by quickly but we, as a council, have accomplished quite a bit in that time. The completion of Town Hall, the beginning of phase 2 of the Gates of Prosper, and the new Public Safety Building are a few buildings that will help shape the face of Prosper.
I also serve on the Town Council Benefits Subcommittee and am a member of the Hike and Bike Trail Steering Committee for the town. I was recently voted Vice-President of the North Central Texas Emergency Communications District (NCT 9-1-1). This has been a great opportunity to meet and establish relationships with other elected officials in the area.
I was also the Vice President of the Special Purpose District Board of Directors for the ½ cent sales tax dedicated to the Police and Fire Departments. Prior to serving on Town Council, I served on the Prosper Parks and Recreation Board.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
In my three-year term on Town Council, I have tried to make the people of Prosper my priority. While the position requires you to attend two meetings a month, I feel that being a councilman is much more that than. I think it is necessary to attend as many grand openings, dedications, town events, awards banquets and functions that I can. I think it is important for the employees of the town of Prosper to know that they have elected officials that care about their successes and whatever concerns may arise.
I also feel that our Council is in a transition phase. When I was elected in 2017, every member of the council had already served multiple terms. After this next election, we will have 3-4 council members in their first term. At this stage of growth in Prosper, I think it is important to have experience with the issues we are facing with developers and government processes. I think the first term helps to get acquainted and I am only beginning to make a difference. I look forward to the possibility of serving this community for another term.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.