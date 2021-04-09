Jehangir Raja
Flower Mound mayor
Financial executive
Number of years you have lived in the town: 2 years
What is the biggest issue facing the town, and how would you address it?
The development and the value of the properties. I believe due to financial pressure, town is growing in a way that will hurt us in the future. A lot of unhealthy growth.
What is your opinion of how the town is doing financially, and are there any areas the town should refocus its spending?
Town is financially bleeding. The town needs to focus on alternative and innovative of ways to generate income stream. The areas that should be focused on are green space, ranches, parks, hiking trails and sports complexes.
What is your stance on supporting projects with apartments?
We do not need any more apartments. The existing one should have a lot of green space in it. Town is over building and due to high supply; price is low and being sold cheap.
Do you feel that Flower Mound is developing at the right pace?
No. It is growing too fast. In doing so, it is making tremendous mistake.
What is your history of involvement in the town?
I have been living in Irving for last 20 plus years and constantly been doing my due diligence on Flower Mound. Finally, I moved here to make a positive impact on the lives of the residents here. Because I see that I can add a lot of value.
Why are you the right person for this position?
Town needs to be financially independent to make decisions about the residents’ lifestyle and quality of life. I have a strong background and track record in wealth creation and financial independence.
Anything else you would like to add?
The town needs someone who can build a team of professionals that can take our town to moon and back and his heartbeat resonates with the neighborhood.
