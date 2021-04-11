Jeremy Lukas
Little Elm Town Council District 5
Occupation: U.S. senior manager for Springfree Trampoline
Number of years in the town: 4 years
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
As the town of Little Elm continues to grow in geographic area and population, with the majority occurring in our disjointed District 5, it is imperative that we are collaborating with our area leaders and residents to keep us safe as we do life together. My top priority hands-down is our community safety: on the roadways, in our neighborhoods, at/near our schools or at a local business, taking a community-driven approach with our town departments and officials. We must keep a laser-focus on driving low crime rates through an innovative, engaged, present police force, while simultaneously driving volunteer program participation. With the limited road infrastructure in District 5, including the highly discussed US 380, seconds matter when it comes to emergency response times and reachability. Let us be present, able, and active, as the demand requires us to be, even deploying strategic mobile units in our busiest areas if warranted.
What is Little Elm’s biggest need?
In this moment and time, being that is it an election season that features three mayoral candidates and four council candidates vying for District 5, we must first elect the right candidates that will represent our town with integrity, compassion, competency, discernment, and forward-thinking in our period of growth. Our elected officials must be able to work together to continue our outlined town vision, ensuring that our residents’ quality of life and well-being are always at the heart of Little Elm, devoid of outside influencers, political agendas, and detracting egos.
What are your ideas to make Little Elm more inclusive?
Community involves everyone. If we want continued progress, we need to bridge the old with the new in Little Elm, so that all residents can share the "Town with a Lake Attitude." Community programming can be very resourceful and accommodating, but it takes listening, planning and execution, a “working genius” of mine that benefits our entire Town. With the town’s help, let us create a Little Elm 360 program that leverages our long-time residents by helping our incoming families, through a welcome gift/info packet that comes with a smiling face, name, and handshake – sounds simple yet takes resources and oversight. Simultaneously, let us assess and enroll our new residents, capitalizing on their interests, skills and contacts that supports existing/new opportunities. We need to expand our community services and programs into all of our districts in a fair involvement manner, helping eliminate that “forgotten” or confused mindset that comes with a changing town – instead let us empower key residents through a Connected Neighborhoods Leadership Committee. One opportunity presented during the campaign front: we have many veterans living in our area, yet the closest VA is in Denton. Two solutions to help: we partner with them to bring a mobile bus into Little Elm on a quarterly basis, and/or we offer a monthly visit via a bus provided by one of the three school districts in Little Elm. Finally, if we have a feasible priority but do not have the current outlet, let us find a partner to align with.
What are your priorities as Little Elm continues to develop, especially on the west side?
I have three pillars as a town councilman elect. First (and foremost) is our community safety. We will maintain Little Elm as one of the safest places in Texas as we continue rapid growth. Number 2 is community satisfaction. We will provide the opportunities, amenities, and programming for sustainable quality of life. Number 3 is community stewardship. We must foster a community-first approach that drives participation, support, and fiscal responsibility.
What is your history of involvement in the town?
My involvement in our town comes in various forms and outlets. My first notable action was formally addressing the US 380 traffic and safety issue with the appropriate area leaders back in 2017. I penned formal letters based on collected feedback from community forums and responses to the involved government agencies, including our town manager as well as House Rep. Jarred Patterson, on a multi-jurisdiction approach to alleviate immediate and future issues – a continued “work in progress.” Through my complaints with actions, I was introduced to the Little Elm Citizen’s Government Academy that allowed for insightful exposure with Town personnel and plans. I have been involved with two school PTA programs; currently active at Union Park Elementary (my wife is the president – and the best). Before COVID, you could find me helping provide a positive male influence to our kids’ schools through the Watch D.O.G.S program – teachers and staff have a hard job. I have helped fundraise, gather donations, and prep boxes for the North Texas Food Bank and Lovepacs that serves our Little Elm area. Three years ago, to spur holiday cheer, my family started the Union Park Strollcase, a Christmas-light rendition of Halloween trick or treating. This past year we hosted our inaugural synchronized Holiday Light + Music show to help provide some much-needed pandemic cheer to our community. On any given Saturday, you can find me at one of the local youth sports fields coaching soccer.
Anything else you would like to add?
At the local level one can make the greatest impact – I simply look to help lead and represent our people in doing so. I am resident like you doing life here in Little Elm, I am looking to be a facilitator for the community that I reside in, putting foot to pedal actionable plans that comes with the opportunities, issues, and challenges of an existing town booming into a growing city. Prior to my time here in Little Elm, and specifically for this candidacy, I served simultaneously on the Midland Sports Complex Development Corporation Board, a 4B tax funded multi-use, 65 mil USD sports complex, and the Hotel Motel Tax Advisory Board. I worked with both the city and complex officials on ensuring a positive net return each year, which ultimately allowed for a 15-year early pay-off/tax termination to the citizen. In Houston, I partnered with several of the city of Houston’s departmental offices, consulting and working alongside several of their notable USA hosted events (NCAA Final 4, Super Bowl, World Series), as well as managing the annual Houston Marathon. We were able to host satisfactory, cost-effective events while maintaining a high level of safety, job opportunities, and a positive economic impact to the city. At the end of the day (cliché), sound judgment, ability to listen and act, and most importantly leading with consistency are key traits that I will look to translate to the Town Council.
