What are the most pressing issues facing the district, and how do you plan to address them?
Plano ISD faces academic learning recovery, social emotional learning and financial constraints from recapture. The Texas Education Agency has reported that students have lost as much as three months of learning because of the pandemic. The district should address this loss by identifying students who have experienced learning loss and providing a comprehensive plan for learning recovery. In addition, the stress, social isolation and overwhelming nature of the pandemic have been an additional strain on students and teachers. The American Academy of Pediatrics has placed an “emphasis on supporting students’ emotional and behavioral health, which have been impacted by the uncertainty, fear and separation from friends and family brought on by the pandemic.” The district should expand social emotional learning tools already in place. The trustees must judiciously approve a budget that reflects academic recovery strategies and greater emphasis on social emotional learning.
What is your opinion on Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
As a current trustee on the Plano ISD board, my personal opinion is not relevant. I have a responsibility to consider the advisement of multiple entities including the Texas Education Agency, national and local health officials, the expertise of the Plano ISD staff, the insights and experience of my trustee colleagues and the community. My most important role as a trustee is to listen with discernment and make thoughtful decisions. I want students and teachers back in the classroom as soon as we can safely do so.
What all does the Board of Trustees owe to students, parents, faculty and staff, and what would you do to help fulfill these obligations? (If you're an incumbent, what have you already done to help fulfill them?)
My obligation is to engage the community, listen, thoroughly prepare for board meetings, ask questions and work with my trustee colleagues to ensure all students are successful and prepared for life after graduation. The National School Board Association says, “Effective school boards lead as a united team with the superintendent, each from their respective roles, with strong collaboration and mutual trust.” We owe it to the Plano ISD community to listen to students, parents, faculty and staff. I advocate for effective and efficient communication that is transparent and builds continued trust.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
I am an advocate for students, teachers, and taxpayers. My core competencies include three years of board experience, more than 12 years as a classroom teacher, 17 years as Plano ISD parent and a wide community involvement with member organizations, including: Junior League of Collin County, Youth Leadership, Leadership Plano, Leadership North Texas, Leadership Texas, Sci-Tech Discovery Center, PISD Education Foundation and Communities Foundation of Texas. Through these experiences, I have developed significant relationships across the community that have helped me to form a strategic campaign for re-election. Most importantly, these relationships hold me to the highest standards as an elected trustee.
