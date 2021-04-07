What are the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
Growth has long been the greatest challenge - balancing individual and community wants - short term versus long term needs. Yet, lately, our challenges have been more emotional and even spiritual. Outside influences seek to divide our community in different ways. Finding common grounds to work and serve together can bring us unity and understanding. Challenges will be a constant. It’s how we respond that defines Allen. I’d like to see symbiotic partnerships of city, schools, businesses, service organizations and faith communities join together through monthly community projects to focus our efforts on pulling together. In addition to serving together, communication must be strengthened. Transparency must be increased. Trust in one another must be earned. As our recent ice age demonstrated, we must be there for one another, neighbors helping neighbors. We must look beyond what divides us with civility and kindness. Allen is great because the people are great.
How do you feel about the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception? How do you think it should respond to Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
After a year of COVID-19, hindsight is a wonderful thing. This has been an unprecedented challenge to this generation. It has been a no-win situation for government, businesses and families. I imagine the emotional, physical, economic, mental, and social effects will be with us for a long time. I have mourned with many during this time of loss.
The information coming from the government and the medical community pulled individuals in many directions and was confusing at times. With understanding coming a little at a time, I believe the leadership at the city of Allen did the best they could. I truly appreciate city and Allen ISD leadership.
In the case of providing vaccinations, I believe Allen was a model of efficiency and deserves our thanks. I feel strongly that the best government is the one closest to us. So, while Austin may feel impelled to issue or rescind orders for the state, Allen is uniquely qualified to handle their challenges based upon their own circumstances.
COVID-19 has been a tragedy on many levels. Allowing tragedy and misfortunes to become political issues is harmful to all. We do not need another point of division. The volunteers that have served tirelessly to administer vaccines with the Allen Fire Department are true heroes seeking for solutions. I encourage the Allen community to join in seeking solutions and do what is best for their families in every instance.
Do you believe a balance can be struck between Allen’s continued economic development and its “small town feel?” If so, how?
Size can affect the “small town feel,” yet community unity is based on many components. The economic development is just a part of what makes Allen great. Our location in the Metroplex made a certain amount of economic growth mostly inevitable. The challenge has always been to encourage the right kind economic growth. And, the right growth is trying to find businesses that choose to be good corporate citizens.
Community unity or the “small town feel” really comes from the heart. Reaching out with compassionate service in times of trial is a better defining characteristic, rather than the latest shopping center or business relocation. Keeping Allen united through community events, working together, worshiping together and serving together keeps the “small town feel”.
Keeping the “All” in Allen is important. Community partners must be inclusive. Communication must be open and frequent. If we can be anything, we should choose to be kind. Kindness in word and deed will continue to keep our community united and the “small town feel” intact.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
I have a long history and love affair with Allen. From a brief stay in 1978 to living here for the last 26 years, and being raised nearby, I have seen Allen grow. I have over 20 years of service to this community. I have raised my children here. Allen is great and I only want what is best for Allen.
My history of service has included my previous time on Allen City Council and the Allen Economic Development Corporation. My relationships with city staff and community leaders have remained strong. My knowledge of city issues over the past 20 years is deep. There is no extended learning curve for me.
However, I would say my most basic core competency is my ability to focus on common sense solutions. I limit outside voices and keep what is best for Allen in the forefront. I am open and easy to find and engage in conversation. Whether you see me at the store, in church, serving side by side, or at a community event, you can discuss Allen issues and common-sense solutions and ways to collaborate. And while we may not always agree, we can increase understanding and appreciation.
