What are the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
I want to make sure we provide the resources for our first responders and to make sure we continue to have a safe and secure city. I want to keep Plano’s homeowners tax rates among the lowest in North Texas by sustaining an optimal balance of businesses and residents. Finally, I want to address our infrastructure needs to ensure that Plano continues to be the high quality city we know and love.
How do you feel about the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception? How do you think it should respond to Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
I supported a mask mandate last July. I was disappointed the City Council chose not to mandate masks. The city still needs to encourage wearing masks and to continue to socially distance. Businesses need the city of Plano’s support to uphold a mask requirement so that the businesses of Plano can be open and still be safe. I support businesses being open at full capacity, but wearing masks is still very important at this time, and I will continue to wear mine.
What are your thoughts on the previous Plano Tomorrow plan and its surrounding controversy?
I served as chair of the Planning and Zoning commission for the last 6 years. P&Z is in charge of developing a comprehensive plan. We spent over 2 years developing the plan. I think the plan is an excellent plan. The Plano Tomorrow Plan was awarded the nation’s best plan and was also awarded the State of Texas best plan. Our goal was to create a plan that gives us a guide on the limited amount of land that we have left. To preserve our wonderful parks, open space, libraries, and recreation centers for the quality of life that we enjoy here in Plano. I believe we accomplished that with the plan. The plan is a guideline, not a law. We always will have to pivot from the plan and update the plan continuously.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
I have lived in Plano for 50 years. I Graduated from Plano Senior High. My Kids graduated from Plano West Senior High and now I have 4 grandkids that attend Plano ISD schools. We have always believed that to live in a great community, you must give back to your community. I served 16 years as a Plano ISD board of Trustee. I have spent the last 6 years as Chair of the Planning and Zoning commission. I believe I know this community as well as anyone. I will represent all of Plano. I have the experience to represent the people of Plano and to be a strong voice to unite all of Plano.
