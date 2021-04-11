Jonathan Jones
Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees, Place 4
General manager
Number of years in the district: 4
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
I believe the biggest challenge facing the district is a lack of effective leadership from the current board of trustees and the district administration. I believe the district has taken the focus off of the teachers and the students and instead is focused on appearances, district expansion and retaining funding for dubious purposes. This lack of proper leadership and misplaced administrative focus has a multi-faceted negative effect on what should be elemental to the district: the empowerment of teachers and subsequently, district students. I believe the district has taken a status-quo, aloof approach to teacher morale and empowerment and has instead focused on less relevant matters and minutiae. I believe this not only from my own personal experience with members of the administration team but also I draw from comments and experiences others have made in the district that I have been privy to. There is no accountability.
What are three priorities the board should advocate for from local lawmakers?
I believe the board should petition local lawmakers to advocate for state funding to provide additional staff for the district identification of students with special needs and facilitation of special programs. Specifically, training by professionals or staffing blocs of classrooms with professional-level persons trained to identify students with these needs that may need to be served by the federal IDEA law or that may subsequently need a 504 or IEP plan.
I feel there is a very real and persistent problem with school bullying that is rampant in the Little Elm ISD school district. I have experienced this problem both from the bullying of my children and their friends by their peers but also, constructively by members of the school staff. At one point, the principal of the school my son was attending even told me, “maybe you should move your son to a different school.” I would like to see local lawmakers make bullying a criminal offense that could be codified to the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure.
I would like the board to request local lawmakers to seek an allocation of funding to increase the physical security of all of our schools. Specifically, we have seen the clear and present danger that exists from individuals that enter the school property to engage in mass shootings. This is something that I and many of you parents worry about. The school again is limited in its response largely by a lack of funding.
What program(s) should the district consider pursuing, expanding or eliminating?
I understand, from the place 4 incumbent, that the district has been focused on career-readiness in the form of vocational training and related programs. I believe that, although the intentions behind this vocational training program are good, that the program needs to be modified to provide a primary focus on college-readiness and career-path education such as business-owner, professional, para-professional, etc. I believe we are not getting our money’s worth from the current board and administration when we focus on simply preparing students for the workforce. So we are preparing you to work? Big deal. Why not instead tell and train students to excel in their academics and reward them for doing so and help students of ALL academic levels prepare for the highest-paying, most-rewarding career they should desire. Just getting them ready for a job shouldn’t be good enough. There are droves of parents and teachers that would be happy to share their knowledge with students as to how to be the most-successful person they can be. Concordantly, students within the district are underserved by a lack of life-skills instruction. Instead of “teaching to the test,” why not give students instruction on skills such as: financial literacy and taxes, interpersonal relations skills, basic household skills, etc. Making practical knowledge most of us adults already know available to our students will better equip them for the challenges ahead.
What are the biggest obstacles students are facing, and how would you address those?
I believe, aside from the aforementioned obstacles, students in Little Elm ISD are facing problems related directly and/or indirectly to a lack of household stability and nutrition issues. Specifically, students of all races and most socio-economic status likely experience growing up in a single-parent household or have a lack of access to nutritious food. Studies show that the primary cause for adolescents descending into criminality or lack of success in society within the employment and educational realm to directly correlate to the lack of a father-figure in the household. I would venture to surmise that 40% of Little Elm ISD households are single-parent or fatherless households. This lack of an essential element in the family structure is responsible for many problems in the emotional well-being of our students. I believe that the district has been remiss in not doing more to identify these at-risk students and create relevant and effective programs to help mitigate the negative effects of their familial situation. I am of the opinion that the school district’s responsibility to the student does not simply begin and end with academics, rather the social training and interpersonal relations and the self-confidence that needs to be fostered in all students is the schools responsibility to instill. Now this is not the traditional school system model, which I believe to be largely apathetic and draconian in many respects. However, providing for the emotional health of these students is incumbent on the district and the board and is essential to the students overall success.
What are your ideas to address the district’s budget issues?
I believe Little Elm ISD has aspirational goals for facilities expansion, rooted in both necessity and desire for growth and I do believe that we need to have safe and effective facilities for our teachers to teach in and our students to learn in. However, I believe the debt service the district currently has is too large and the district should shift its focus from building new facilities to retro-fitting existing facilities or repurposing them instead. A prime example is the Zellar Center, the Colin Powell Center and the Lakeside Middle school, all of which can be found on Lobo lane here in Little Elm. It may surprise you to know that all of these facilities can be functioning campuses and were until recently. Today the Zeller Center is simply the administration building, Lakeside Middle School has become a daycare center and the Powell center sits empty. I believe that consolidation and re-purposing these facilities is in order and can save the district money and bring the teacher to student ratio down significantly, easing the teacher workload and allowing teachers to give more instruction to individual students. A parent and teacher input mechanism needs to be implemented with regard to facilities management and capital expenditure to allow both teachers and parents within the district to have financial transparency and approval of such functions which are currently relegated solely to the administration and board. The board is designed to directly represent the needs of the individual parents and students and by extension, the district itself.
What is your history of involvement in the district?
Both of my children, ages 10 and 12 were students for several years at Little Elm ISD schools until my wife and I continuously observed both negative educational circumstances and the lack of appropriate responses from the administration staff. Due to the imprimatur of issues we as a family experienced, we felt compelled, like so many other parents to remove our children from LEISD schools. The way the schools are run, along with all of the problems I have detailed, are a symptom of the trickle-down effect of inept leadership within the district administration that begins with a fundamental lack of accountability from the board itself. I believe we can fix this, but I will need your help. I am only one man, but in my own way, I can strive to make the positive difference that is so badly needed here in the district for our teachers, our students and our parents. It’s time to put Teachers and Students first! Thank you for your time.
