What are the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
I intend to work along with all other elected officials to establish policies, ordinances and programs that will safeguard Allen. I intend to put the best interests of the citizens first and ensure that Allen is community-focused. I intend to work with local business owners throughout the city to promote their growth and success in their economic endeavors. I intend to help attract new businesses to Allen which will help our community citizens to thrive. I intend to work in conjunction with the city in continuing to provide a community that is safe, special, and family oriented. I intend to work along with all other elected officials by assisting in the day-to-day operations of the city. I intend to assist in preserving the city’s integrity and improve the quality of life for Allen’s residents. I intend to be fair, respectful, unbiased, professional, and polite as I serve Allen.
How do you feel about the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception? How do you think it should respond to Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
[Candidate did not answer this question.]
Do you believe a balance can be struck between Allen’s continued economic development and its “small town feel?” If so, how?
[Candidate did not answer this question.]
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
[Candidate did not answer this question.]
