Place 5
Entrepreneur
Years lived in Frisco: 8.5
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
I believe that the biggest issue facing the city is restarting our economic and societal engines after the pandemic event. Solving this issue can be resolved by getting kids back to school, workers back to work and citizens back to living a normal life.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
Yes. I believe that the city is spending money in the right places. The top two priorities I have are ensuring a balanced budget with a low tax rate and public safety. Currently, the city spends half of the general fund on police and fire. The only additional change that I would make at this time would be to increase funding for the arts and start to budget more heavily for infrastructure updates.
Do you feel the city is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the city can handle future growth?
I feel that the city is developing at the right pace. There is a master plan of the city that has been in place for a long time, and we are now executing on that vision. There will be growing pains, but I believe we are prepared, and the city is staffed with great people who work hard. A critical component of our future growth will be the implementation of technology into our infrastructure.
What are your ideas in addressing increased traffic in the city and the region?
I believe that traffic issues will be conquered through the implementation of technology. Our city engineering department is already working on devices and software to enhance the traffic and commuter experience in Frisco. Traffic congestion in Frisco will be solved by two solutions. First, develop properties that are designed to move people smoothly. Second, traffic flow will be enhanced through the implementation of artificial intelligence into traffic infrastructure.
What’s your history of community involvement in the city/area?
- Attended the last 54 Frisco City Council meetings
– Local business owner
– Frisco Chamber Board of Directors
– “Visit Frisco” (CVB) Board Member
– Rotary Club of Frisco; Club President & Board of Directors
– Leadership Frisco Class XVIII Graduate
– Frisco City Hall 101 Graduate
– Frisco Citizen’s Police Academy Graduate
– Frisco Citizen’s Fire Academy Graduate
– FISD ISM program mentor
– Frisco Entrepreneur of the Year (2014)
– Frisco Style “Best of Frisco” (2017)
– Frisco Young Professionals Marketing Committee Chair
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I am the best candidate for this position because I am experienced and my heart is in the right place. I love Frisco! I want to continue to see Frisco be the No. 1 city to live in America. I am the most qualified candidate as I have attended the last 54 Frisco city council meetings in addition to serving for several years in the community. I would appreciate your vote. Vote Meek! Website: VoteMeek.com.
