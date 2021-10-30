What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it?
I am asking our residents what their most important issue is. As council, we need to prioritize the concerns of our citizens, realizing the city has limited or no control over some issues. Responses I have received that your council can address include infrastructure, street and alley repairs, sidewalk issues. I believe we must also work to improve our expanse of internet connectivity. Rising property taxes is also a concern.. Our city has done a great job keeping our city taxes low, while still providing the city services wanted and required. The other concern is safety. As the city grows, so grows safety problems. We must be sure to listen to and respond to the needs of our police and fire departments with adequate manpower and the latest in training.
What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region?
Some of our most heavily trafficked roads are out of the city’s jurisdiction. Some possible solutions to our inner city traffic problems might be limiting street parking to one side of a street, where possible, during certain hours, making it easier for traffic movement. Creating designated turn lanes on some busy intersections and existing roadways is another area I would like to explore. Perhaps creating an inner city public transportation service should be studied.
I am aware of a new, on demand, minibus program called Go Zone through Denton County Transportation Authority. Depending on several factors, including cost, necessity etc. this might be something to do a feasibility study on for our community.
Where do you feel the City should focus development efforts?
The current city council has done a fantastic job of the development of Grandscape and the “entertainment zone”. Our city will reap the benefits of Grandscape for years to come. I personally think it is time to set our sights on the north side of 121. We need a beautification plan. Our city is being recognized by businesses and residents around the world! We are The City by The Lake! By reviewing and renewing the city master plan, we will be able to address future growth needs while “refreshing” our aging infrastructure.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I have a current pulse on what is going on in this city! I live in the city, work in the city, where I have developed relationships with hundreds of businesses and the people that run them, worship in the city, and volunteer my time to organizations in the city by being on various boards and delivering meals on wheels. My husband and I give back to the city by supporting several nonprofits in the city allowing me to understand the uniqueness of our community.
The endorsements I have received from several current council members, our Mayor, our State Representative, Constable, and many residents further suggest that I am the best candidate for Place 1 City of The Colony.
