What are the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
First and foremost, we need to keep Plano safe. Funding for our first responders must always be the top priority. We need to make sure we continue to invest in our infrastructure, which includes maintaining our roads, parks, trails and facilities in a financially responsible manner. To keep Plano strong, we also have to keep Plano's culture thriving. We need to continue to be a professionally managed city that invests in our arts, our education and is committed to keeping Plano an accepting and inclusive city for all. Plano is everyone’s neighborhood!
How do you feel about the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception? How do you think it should respond to Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
I wish the city would have passed a face mask ordinance when it came up for a vote last summer. I feel it was the best way to support our businesses, especially our small, locally owned businesses. I believe that the lack of a face mask ordinance hurts small businesses who can’t afford to alienate customers, yet need to keep employees safe. As a former restaurant owner, I experienced a similar situation when there was no ordinance against vaping indoors. I had some patrons who wanted to vape and others who complained. I was put in a position where I had to choose who to alienate. It helps businesses to have an ordinance to absorb customer irritation, rather than forcing businesses to make that choice themselves.
What are your thoughts on the previous Plano Tomorrow plan and its surrounding controversy?
My thoughts on the previous plan are really no longer relevant. Our council made the decision to create a committee to draw up a new comprehensive plan. Each of our elected council members appointed two residents and I know they have been working diligently for over a year now and I am hopeful that they will be ready to present their plan to P&Z soon for approval.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
I’ve lived in Plano since 1981. I grew up WITH Plano. When we moved here the population was around 80,000 and we had less than a dozen restaurant options. I am a product of the Plano schools and I am now raising my children here who attend our excellent schools where I am actively involved in the PTAs as a board member and volunteer. I’m a graduate of Leadership Plano, the Plano Citizens Police and Fire academies. I’ve used my personal time to learn about and get involved in my city and community because I love where we live. I’ve served on several of our community nonprofit boards and committees such as the Historic Downtown Plano Association, the Assistance Center of Collin County, the Plano Parks Foundation, Theatre Britain and Hope’s Door New Beginning Advisory Committee. I think what makes me stand out the most in this race is the abundant bipartisan support I’ve received. You can look to my website - www.JulieforPlano.com and find the names of prominent Plano Republicans, Democrats and Independents who have endorsed me. I’ve built strong relationships with so many leaders and influencers in our community because they know that I don’t have an agenda. I’m running for Plano City Council because I love my city and I feel it is the next step for me to give back and serve my community.
