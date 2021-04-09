What are the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
I think the most pressing issue is how the remaining land in Plano is developed. For years, the council has pushed through developments against the wishes of the citizens. I commit to judge each case on its own merits but will carefully consider its impact on traffic, school class sizes, property values and citizen input into each decision.
How do you feel about the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception? How do you think it should respond to Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
The city could have handled the response to the pandemic better. Instead of drafting a mask ordinance that put the onus for enforcement on business owners they should have worked with citizens and business leaders to draft a more reasonable solution. After Governor Abbott lifted the mask mandate I believe people should be able to choose their comfort level in regards to safety. That means voting with your wallet for retail establishments that do or do not see it your way. Personally, I err on the side of caution and wear a mask due to the high number of people I interact with, but understand and respect people’s differing opinions.
What are your thoughts on the previous Plano Tomorrow plan and its surrounding controversy?
I am for limiting high-density developments in order to protect residents’ quality of life, reduce traffic, and keep school class sizes small. My opponent was a Vice Chair on the Advisory Committee for the Plano Tomorrow plan, instrumental in its development, and rubber stamped the approval of over 9,000 high-density apartments. That Advisory Committee pushed out a developer friendly “plan” that did not reflect the interests of the citizens of Plano. I feel the city handled the implementation and fallout from the plan poorly. They attempted to rush the plan into place despite citizen outcry and objections and then spent over $600,000 of taxpayer money in court to thwart the will of the people. I am glad the plan was repealed and residents now have the ability to rework it for the benefit of Plano’s future.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
I have corporate executive experience currently managing a $100 million account with a team of 300 people spread out over 30 states for a Fortune 100 company. This includes budgeting, customer relations, quality assurance and planning. For the past 10 years, my wife and I have owned a small business in Plano that deals in manufacturing parts and equipment. This involves negotiating, accounting and strategizing for future growth.
While these qualifications give me the knowledge and the skills to effectively oversee city government, I feel my ability to listen, empathize and relate to people are just as important for successfully representing the citizens as their councilmember. I commit to listening to each issue with an open mind and make decision based on what is best for the future of Plano.
