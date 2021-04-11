Kammie Savidge
Lake Dallas City Council, Place 5
Occupation: Home daycare provider and photographer
Number of years in the city: 6
What is the biggest challenge facing the city and how would you help solve it?
I believe the biggest challenge at the current moment is the customer service issues coming out of our leadership and employees within. I believe the only way to solve it is to hold people accountable. Part of that includes looking at policies and procedures and bringing them up to date if need be.
If elected what would your budget priorities be?
The general fund is in good shape at the moment, but I think one of the most important things is finding revenue to bring to help repair long time problems with our roads and provide long awaited sidewalks. These items are not cheap, but they are very much needed.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
Most of my involvement is being part of volunteer opportunities with my children. Helping gather and deliver items for some of our outreach ministries. Stepping in where and when I am able. Many of those things are under radar as they should be.
Why should residents vote for you?
I see a need for change; but it is a change that needs to start from the foundation and be rebuilt for long term council and city leaders when we are no longer here. You can't do that without a strong team who has a good relationship with people and businesses in the city. You have to be the example of change you want to see. Many times that means having strong morals and character. I want to make sure our Police Department can continue to gain added staff that not only pays what they deserve, but can also continue the strong leadership it currently has in place.
Anything else you would like to add?
Many people feel they don’t have a voice, or they don’t count, or they can’t be involved because they don’t understand all the lingo. Some don’t ask questions because they are under the umbrella of “well you should know what’s going on in your city.” I have personally felt that. I want to see that change. People like to feel needed and making them feel less than because they need explanation is completely the opposite of what you want in your city.
