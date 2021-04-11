What are the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
Plano’s aging roadways are our biggest challenge. Roads in poor condition slow people down, leading to congestion and unwanted car repairs. Main roadways, neighborhood roads and many alleys need repair. The city will need to evaluate alternative methods for repair and replacement of our roads that can help decrease the costs of repairs and lengthen the life span of our roads. Plano has always placed the highest priority on keeping its people safe. I will prioritize equipping Plano Fire-Rescue and the Plano Police Department with the necessary training and resources to continue to provide a high-level of service with low response times for our citizens. In addition, changes in industry trends will require innovation and creativity in our business recruitment and retainment strategy so we can remain a top employer destination. Finally, we must help our small businesses recover from the challenges of the pandemic by reducing unnecessary regulations.
How do you feel about the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception? How do you think it should respond to Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
Throughout the pandemic I believe the city tried to do its best to align with the direction it was receiving from the county and state. I think the city did a particularly good job of creating a single access point for citizens to access pandemic resources and information. I appreciated the way the city adapted and provided care for our seniors through the Senior Calls program and still provided library services through its no contact check out program. While many other surrounding cities chose to close their parks to citizens, I was a major advocate for keeping our city parks and trails open. I felt it was vital to the mental, emotional, and physical health of our citizens to have access to our parks and trails during this difficult and unprecedented time of isolation. The city provided parks monitors to help remind people to stay socially distanced so we could keep the parks and trails open.
Under the governor’s current order cities do not have the authority to limit a business’s ability to open or their capacity. The city also cannot impose any mask mandates with penalties. All city employees are still required to wear a mask, and I believe the city is doing a good job of still recommending masks throughout the city. Regarding vaccines, the city has partnered with local vaccine distributers and is providing space at the Sam Johnson Recreation Center to help make it easier for citizens to get shots closer to home. Local EMS personnel are traveling to nursing homes to help get our senior population vaccinated that cannot leave to go to a hub.
What are your thoughts on the previous Plano Tomorrow plan and its surrounding controversy?
I think it is best for our city that we move forward. I voted in support in a unanimous decision with my colleagues to support the creation of a 16-person citizen review committee to help create a new comprehensive plan as well as to repeal the Plano Tomorrow Plan. These two unanimous decisions sent a message that we were all united in the decision that it is time for us as community to work towards common ground towards a better future for our city.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
Over the past four years I have focused my work on issues that directly impact the people and families of Plano. I have a proven track record of being able to get things done for the people of Plano. There are many things that I am proud of accomplishing for our citizens over the past several years, including the redevelopment of Collin Creek mall, increasing the number of school resource officers in our schools to help promote safety for our students, the North Texas Municipal Water District's member cities coming together to agree to a new contract that will benefit Plano citizens for generations to come, implementation of safety trail markers along our trails and bringing businesses like Peloton to our city. I'm also proud of the way I have been able to listen to all citizen viewpoints and collaborate with all of my colleagues on council to help find meaningful solutions to issues for the betterment of our city today and in the future. I’m in this for Plano.
